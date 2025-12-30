ETV Bharat / bharat

Falling At Bharatmata’s Feet Does Not Make One Anti-Tamil: VP Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan being felicitated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the valedictory function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on Dec. 30, 2025. ( PTI )

Rameswaram: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday that if someone prostrates at the feet of Bharatmata, it does not make him or her ‘anti-Tamil’. He was speaking at the valedictory function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 here, emphasising the unbreakable cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu while urging national unity under the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

"We daily prostrate at the sacred feet of this holy Bharat Mata and say, ‘may this nation prosper’. Does that make us anti-Tamil? No. If the nation is one eye, the other eye is our mother tongue Tamil, who can separate them?" asked Radhakrishnan. He said, Tamil warriors from Pandiya Nadu were aiding Kashi temple restoration against Mughal destruction.

He also shared a recent anecdote about Nattukottai Chettiars reclaiming a Rs 300 crore encroachment on their Kashi rest house in 48 hours with state support, to illustrate how the Prime Minister is with Tamilians.

"Our Nattukottai Chettiars met the PM, who asked them to meet the CM. The CM took all details. When they showed all the documents, officials fully agreed that it belonged to them. In just 48 hours, the land was reclaimed… today it stands as a grand multi-storey rest house," said the VP.

The fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0), organised by the Ministry of Education from December 2-15 in Varanasi with a symbolic conclusion in Rameswaram, focused on the theme "Tamil Karkalam" (Let us Learn Tamil) to promote linguistic exchange and shared heritage between North and South India.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan said Tamil civilisation is integral to India’s broader civilisational foundation, explicitly stating that it transcends regional boundaries.