Fake Investment Scams: Govt Uses Vikram-Betal In Campaigns To Warn Social Media Users Against Online Fraud
AI-generated campaigns highlight how scammers exploit attractive advertisements, unrealistic returns and the lure of quick money to cheat unsuspecting investors, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: In a contemporary retelling of the popular Vikram-Betal folklore, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has turned the legendary question-and-answer exchange between King Vikramaditya and Betal into a cautionary tale about the growing menace of online investment fraud.
In an AI-generated video circulated as part of its social media awareness campaign, Betal narrates the story of a boy named Sumit, who is fond of browsing social media. One day, while scrolling through his social media feed, Sumit comes across an attractive advertisement promising that a small investment could double his money within a few days. The tempting offer catches his attention, but behind the seemingly lucrative opportunity lies a potential investment scam.
The campaign uses the familiar folklore format to tell how cybercriminals exploit people’s aspirations for quick financial gains, using fake advertisements, fabricated investment platforms and exaggerated profit claims to lure victims into parting with their hard-earned money.
An attractive online ad promising to turn your money into 10x returns, a tempting investment offer, and pressure to invest quickly could be signs of an Investment Scam. pic.twitter.com/BLBsGJyMQM— CyberDost I4C (@Cyberdost) November 8, 2026
"The message is simple. An advertisement promising 10-fold returns, an investment opportunity that sounds too good to be true, or pressure to invest immediately should raise suspicion. People must verify the company and investment offer before transferring money and should never trust guaranteed high returns," said Kunwar Vikram Singh, a renowned cybersecurity expert and chairman of Lancers Network Limited, a Risk Consulting Corporation, to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
Singh, who was also the advisor (Internal Security) to former Prime Minister late Chandra Shekhar, said that it’s a good initiative adopted by the I4C to create awareness against cyber fraud.
Investment frauds emerge as a major cybercrime threat
The warning comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in online financial frauds, with investment and stock-trading scams emerging as a major source of losses.
Notably, the ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ (CFCFRMS), under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial fraud. As per CFCFRMS, more than Rs 8,189 crore was saved in over 23.61 lakh complaints till December 31 last year.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data, Indians lost Rs 7,465.18 crore to online financial fraud in 2023. The amount surged to Rs 22,845.73 crore in 2024 and Rs 22, 495 crore in 2025.
Investment frauds accounted for about 76 per cent of the Rs 22,495 crore lost to cyber fraud during 2025, including Ponzi schemes, fraudulent stock market trading and cryptocurrency scams.
How the trap works
I4C has warned that cybercriminals use sponsored advertisements on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Google, sometimes featuring deepfake videos and images of prominent personalities, to attract potential investors.
According to I4C, victims are subsequently directed to fraudulent WhatsApp or Telegram groups. “Fraudsters share stock tips, fake trading applications and fabricated profit statements to gain their confidence,” it said.
Initially, victims may receive small returns to make the scheme appear genuine. Their money gets scammed when they invest larger sums.
In a previous advisory, I4C specifically cautioned people against fake stock market investment websites and applications, warning that sponsored advertisements could be the first step in a carefully planned financial fraud.
Interestingly, the government had also identified more than 100 websites involved in organised investment and task-based frauds in December 2023. These websites reportedly used digital advertisements, messaging platforms and rented bank accounts to target unsuspecting people.
Awareness and immediate reporting are crucial
Through its latest Vikram-Betal campaign, I4C is making cyber safety messages more accessible by using familiar characters and storytelling rather than conventional advisories.
“The underlying message is that people should not allow the promise of quick profits to override basic financial caution. Investors should verify whether an investment intermediary is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), examine the authenticity of investment platforms and avoid transferring money to unknown bank accounts,” Singh said.
Stating that prompt reporting can help authorities and banks intervene before the money is siphoned off, I4C has said that anyone who falls victim to online financial fraud should immediately dial 1930 or register a complaint at the national cybercrime reporting portal (cybercrime.gov.in).
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