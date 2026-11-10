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Fake Investment Scams: Govt Uses Vikram-Betal In Campaigns To Warn Social Media Users Against Online Fraud

CyberDost Uses Vikram-Betal In Campaigns To Warn Social Media Users Against Online Fraud ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a contemporary retelling of the popular Vikram-Betal folklore, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has turned the legendary question-and-answer exchange between King Vikramaditya and Betal into a cautionary tale about the growing menace of online investment fraud.

In an AI-generated video circulated as part of its social media awareness campaign, Betal narrates the story of a boy named Sumit, who is fond of browsing social media. One day, while scrolling through his social media feed, Sumit comes across an attractive advertisement promising that a small investment could double his money within a few days. The tempting offer catches his attention, but behind the seemingly lucrative opportunity lies a potential investment scam.

The campaign uses the familiar folklore format to tell how cybercriminals exploit people’s aspirations for quick financial gains, using fake advertisements, fabricated investment platforms and exaggerated profit claims to lure victims into parting with their hard-earned money. "The message is simple. An advertisement promising 10-fold returns, an investment opportunity that sounds too good to be true, or pressure to invest immediately should raise suspicion. People must verify the company and investment offer before transferring money and should never trust guaranteed high returns," said Kunwar Vikram Singh, a renowned cybersecurity expert and chairman of Lancers Network Limited, a Risk Consulting Corporation, to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.



Singh, who was also the advisor (Internal Security) to former Prime Minister late Chandra Shekhar, said that it’s a good initiative adopted by the I4C to create awareness against cyber fraud.



Investment frauds emerge as a major cybercrime threat



The warning comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in online financial frauds, with investment and stock-trading scams emerging as a major source of losses. Notably, the ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ (CFCFRMS), under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial fraud. As per CFCFRMS, more than Rs 8,189 crore was saved in over 23.61 lakh complaints till December 31 last year. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data, Indians lost Rs 7,465.18 crore to online financial fraud in 2023. The amount surged to Rs 22,845.73 crore in 2024 and Rs 22, 495 crore in 2025.