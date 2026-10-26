Fake Festive Deals, Real Financial Losses: Cybercriminals Turn Shopping Ads Into Traps
MHA's I4C warns consumers against fraudulent advertisements and lookalike websites as people from all sections of the society fall prey to fraudsters, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: A dress advertised for just Rs 299 ended up costing a Mumbai nurse nearly Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, a routine scroll through Instagram left a Gwalior family facing a financial loss of Rs 98,000 after the phone froze following a click on an advertisement. These are some of the recent incidents where people became victims of cyber fraud.
With festive shopping driving consumers towards attractive online deals, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned shoppers against fraudulent advertisements that exploit familiar brand logos, product photographs and heavy discounts to deceive unsuspecting buyers.
“The fraudsters’ approach is designed to look convincing. Advertisements may imitate established e-commerce platforms, showcase popular electronic gadgets and household products, and promise extraordinary discounts available for a limited period. Consumers who click on such advertisements may be redirected to websites that resemble genuine shopping portals but are controlled by fraudsters,” a senior government official told ETV Bharat on Monday.
The objective, according to the official, may be to collect advance payments, steal banking credentials or extract money through repeated demands for additional charges. “In some cases, a single click may also expose consumers to malicious links or other forms of cyber compromise,” he said.
According to government data, at least 19.19 lakh financial cybercrime complaints were registered at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in 2024, increasing to 24.03 lakh in 2025. An amount of Rs 22,848 crore was lost in 2024, and Rs 22.495 crore was lost in 2025.
Rs 299 Dress Turns Into A Rs 1 Lakh Nightmare
In Mumbai, a nurse working at a private hospital allegedly lost Rs 1 lakh in April after responding to a Facebook advertisement offering dresses for Rs 299.
The nurse, who lived in a hostel, attempted to purchase a dress after coming across the advertisement. What initially appeared to be a routine online transaction soon took a different turn.
After the initial payment, the person communicating with her began demanding additional money under various pretexts, including shipping charges, GPS charges, tracking fees, verification codes and address confirmation.
Investigation revealed that the repeated demands were accompanied by assurances that most of the additional money would be refunded and that the dress would eventually be delivered. Believing these assurances, the nurse continued making payments over five days, from April 16 to April 20.
By the time she realised that she had been cheated, the cumulative loss had reached Rs 1 lakh, while the promised purchase remained unfulfilled.
A preliminary police investigation indicated that the alleged fraud involved a Facebook advertisement, a WhatsApp number and a fake delivery agent. The nurse contacted the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, and lodged a complaint.
Instagram Click Precedes Rs 98,000 Loss
In a separate incident in August in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, a family reportedly lost nearly Rs 98,000 after a woman clicked on an Instagram advertisement and her mobile phone became unresponsive.
As per the report, the incident occurred on August 11, when Rachna Batham was using Instagram on her mobile phone. After she clicked on an advertisement, the device reportedly froze completely following which, its functions stopped working and it could not initially be switched off.
The family took the phone to a nearby repair shop, where it was restarted. When Rachna’s husband received a bank notification around midnight, it was found that the account balance had fallen sharply. Subsequent enquiries at the bank reportedly revealed that Rs 98,000 had been withdrawn through three unauthorised UPI transactions.
Verify Before Clicking, Paying: 14C
Issuing an advisory, the I4C urges consumers to verify offers independently through a brand’s official website or application rather than relying on links embedded in advertisements, social-media posts or unsolicited messages.
The I4C in an alert note in possession of ETV Bharat, said that shoppers should carefully inspect website addresses and domain names, check seller reviews and return policies, and remain suspicious of prices that appear too good to be true. Familiar logos, attractive product photographs and professionally designed advertisements do not establish that a seller is genuine.
“Consumers should avoid advance payments on unfamiliar websites and should stop if a seller insists on unusual charges or creates pressure to make an immediate payment. Visiting a retailer’s official platform directly is safer than following an unverified advertisement link,” the I4C said.
Anyone who suspects they have been cheated should immediately call 1930 or register a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. Victims should also alert their bank or payment service provider and preserve transaction records, screenshots, website addresses and messages that could assist investigators, the I4C stated.
Talking to ETV Bharat, a renowned criminal lawyer and cyber security expert Mohan Shyam said that as festive sales gather momentum, the lesson is clear - a discount that looks irresistible may conceal a costly trap.
“Verifying an offer before making a payment can help consumers protect both their money and their personal information,” said Shyam.
Shyam said whenever possible, purchases should be made through official retail platforms or verified sellers. “Consumers should avoid clicking suspicious links and instead type the retailer’s known website address into their browser or use its verified application,” he said.
Also Read