ETV Bharat / bharat

Fake Festive Deals, Real Financial Losses: Cybercriminals Turn Shopping Ads Into Traps

New Delhi: A dress advertised for just Rs 299 ended up costing a Mumbai nurse nearly Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, a routine scroll through Instagram left a Gwalior family facing a financial loss of Rs 98,000 after the phone froze following a click on an advertisement. These are some of the recent incidents where people became victims of cyber fraud.

With festive shopping driving consumers towards attractive online deals, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned shoppers against fraudulent advertisements that exploit familiar brand logos, product photographs and heavy discounts to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

“The fraudsters’ approach is designed to look convincing. Advertisements may imitate established e-commerce platforms, showcase popular electronic gadgets and household products, and promise extraordinary discounts available for a limited period. Consumers who click on such advertisements may be redirected to websites that resemble genuine shopping portals but are controlled by fraudsters,” a senior government official told ETV Bharat on Monday.

The objective, according to the official, may be to collect advance payments, steal banking credentials or extract money through repeated demands for additional charges. “In some cases, a single click may also expose consumers to malicious links or other forms of cyber compromise,” he said.

According to government data, at least 19.19 lakh financial cybercrime complaints were registered at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in 2024, increasing to 24.03 lakh in 2025. An amount of Rs 22,848 crore was lost in 2024, and Rs 22.495 crore was lost in 2025.

Rs 299 Dress Turns Into A Rs 1 Lakh Nightmare

In Mumbai, a nurse working at a private hospital allegedly lost Rs 1 lakh in April after responding to a Facebook advertisement offering dresses for Rs 299.

The nurse, who lived in a hostel, attempted to purchase a dress after coming across the advertisement. What initially appeared to be a routine online transaction soon took a different turn.

After the initial payment, the person communicating with her began demanding additional money under various pretexts, including shipping charges, GPS charges, tracking fees, verification codes and address confirmation.

Investigation revealed that the repeated demands were accompanied by assurances that most of the additional money would be refunded and that the dress would eventually be delivered. Believing these assurances, the nurse continued making payments over five days, from April 16 to April 20.

By the time she realised that she had been cheated, the cumulative loss had reached Rs 1 lakh, while the promised purchase remained unfulfilled.

A preliminary police investigation indicated that the alleged fraud involved a Facebook advertisement, a WhatsApp number and a fake delivery agent. The nurse contacted the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, and lodged a complaint.

Instagram Click Precedes Rs 98,000 Loss