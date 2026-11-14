Fake Customer Care Numbers: How Cyber Fraudsters Are Targeting Consumers Searching For Refunds On Google
More than 56 lakh financial cyber fraud complaints were registered over three years, with reported losses totalling about Rs 52,808 crore, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Consumers searching for customer care numbers on Google to resolve complaints related to online shopping, food delivery, banking or digital payments are increasingly falling prey to cyber fraud. Fraudsters are exploiting their urgency to seek refunds or resolve service-related issues to steal sensitive financial information and siphon off money.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has cautioned people against fake customer care numbers. It has warned that cybercriminals impersonate customer support executives of reputed companies and persuade unsuspecting consumers to install remote-access applications on their mobile phones.
According to an I4C official, the fraud generally begins when a consumer searches online for a customer care number to seek a refund or report a missing item.
Blinkit से Refund या Missing Item की Complaint के लिए Google पर Customer Care Number ढूंढ रहे हैं? सावधान! pic.twitter.com/2jpujWpqgy— CyberDost I4C (@Cyberdost) November 12, 2026
"Fraudsters allegedly manipulate search results, create fake customer support listings or publish misleading contact details on online platforms, including Google Maps," the official said.
When victims call these numbers, the fraudsters introduce themselves as customer care executives and offer assistance. They then persuade consumers to download applications such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer or other remote-access tools, claiming they are required to process refunds or resolve complaints.
"Once access is granted, criminals can monitor the victim's mobile screen, obtain sensitive banking information and potentially gain access to payment applications, enabling unauthorised transactions," the official said.
Government data highlights the scale of financial cyber fraud in the country. According to figures provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 56,31,771 financial cyber fraud complaints were registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal between 2023 and 2025.
The annual number of complaints stood at 13,10,357 in 2023, 19,18,835 in 2024 and 24,02,579 in 2025. The total amount reported lost during the three-year period was approximately Rs 52,808 crore.
Army Veteran Loses Over Rs 97,000
In a recent incident, a 77-year-old Army veteran, D S Pandher, a resident of Dwarka Sector 23 in West Delhi, allegedly lost Rs 97,000 in an online fraud.
According to the report, Pandher received a delivery from Blinkit despite not having placed an order. When his wife searched for the company's customer care number on Google, someone contacted her and identified herself as a customer care executive named Neelam.
At her request, Pandher's wife downloaded an application. The couple later lost Rs 97,000.
Retired Scientist Loses Rs 40 Lakh
In another incident reported in April last year, a 64-year-old retired scientist from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Delhi lost Rs 40 lakh after searching for Yahoo customer care assistance on Google.
The fraudster allegedly sent him a malicious APK file through WhatsApp, posing it as an application that would help resolve his email-related problem.
After the file was installed, the accused allegedly accessed his mobile phone and monitored his banking activities. The fraudster subsequently siphoned off Rs 26 lakh from the victim's savings account and another Rs 14 lakh from his fixed deposit.
How To Stay Safe From Fake Customer Care Scams
Cybersecurity authorities have advised consumers to get customer care numbers only from service providers' official websites or apps.
"People should never download remote-access applications or share OTPs, UPI PINs, passwords or banking credentials with unknown callers," the I4C official said.
The agency has also advised consumers to independently verify the contact details of banks, hotels, service centres and e-commerce companies instead of blindly trusting numbers displayed on Google Search or Google Maps.
People who fall victim to financial cyber fraud should immediately report the incident by calling the 1930 helpline or registering a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in, the official said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, cyber security expert and former Directorate General of Mechanised Forces (DGMF) of the Indian Army, Lt Gen A B Shivane (retd), said early reporting could help authorities and banks initiate steps to freeze suspicious transactions and prevent further financial losses.
"Such online scams have become very common. The government is taking several steps, but at the same time, people should make themselves aware of such online fraud," Shivane said.
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