ETV Bharat / bharat

Fake Customer Care Numbers: How Cyber Fraudsters Are Targeting Consumers Searching For Refunds On Google

New Delhi: Consumers searching for customer care numbers on Google to resolve complaints related to online shopping, food delivery, banking or digital payments are increasingly falling prey to cyber fraud. Fraudsters are exploiting their urgency to seek refunds or resolve service-related issues to steal sensitive financial information and siphon off money.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has cautioned people against fake customer care numbers. It has warned that cybercriminals impersonate customer support executives of reputed companies and persuade unsuspecting consumers to install remote-access applications on their mobile phones.

According to an I4C official, the fraud generally begins when a consumer searches online for a customer care number to seek a refund or report a missing item.

"Fraudsters allegedly manipulate search results, create fake customer support listings or publish misleading contact details on online platforms, including Google Maps," the official said.

When victims call these numbers, the fraudsters introduce themselves as customer care executives and offer assistance. They then persuade consumers to download applications such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer or other remote-access tools, claiming they are required to process refunds or resolve complaints.

"Once access is granted, criminals can monitor the victim's mobile screen, obtain sensitive banking information and potentially gain access to payment applications, enabling unauthorised transactions," the official said.

Government data highlights the scale of financial cyber fraud in the country. According to figures provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 56,31,771 financial cyber fraud complaints were registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal between 2023 and 2025.

The annual number of complaints stood at 13,10,357 in 2023, 19,18,835 in 2024 and 24,02,579 in 2025. The total amount reported lost during the three-year period was approximately Rs 52,808 crore.

Army Veteran Loses Over Rs 97,000

In a recent incident, a 77-year-old Army veteran, D S Pandher, a resident of Dwarka Sector 23 in West Delhi, allegedly lost Rs 97,000 in an online fraud.

According to the report, Pandher received a delivery from Blinkit despite not having placed an order. When his wife searched for the company's customer care number on Google, someone contacted her and identified herself as a customer care executive named Neelam.

At her request, Pandher's wife downloaded an application. The couple later lost Rs 97,000.