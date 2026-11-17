ETV Bharat / bharat

Forged Birth Certificate Case: SC Upholds Stay On Azam Khan’s Conviction; Wife, Son Get Same Relief

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the suspension of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's conviction in the forged birth certificate case and extended the same relief to his wife and son.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The judgment was pronounced in connected appeals arising from the Allahabad High Court's decision to suspend Azam Khan's conviction, but it declined similar relief to his wife, Tazeen Fatma, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha represented the SP leader before the apex court.

The apex court dismissed the state government's appeal against the SP leader and allowed the appeals filed by Tazeen Fatma and Abdullah Azam Khan. The state government appealed to the apex court against the Allahabad High Court's May 2024 decision to suspend Azam Khan's conviction. His wife and son separately approached the apex court against the HC’s refusal to suspend their convictions.

The case originated from allegations that Abdullah obtained two birth certificates carrying different dates of birth. A complaint lodged by BJP MLA Akash Saxena alleged that one certificate was fraudulently obtained and used by Abdullah to establish his eligibility to contest the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The trial court convicted Azam Khan, Fatma and Abdullah in October 2023 for offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, sentencing them to seven years' imprisonment. The HC granted the benefit of conviction suspension only to Azam Khan. The HC distinguished the SP leader’s alleged role from that of his wife and son.