'Fake And False': MEA Rubbishes Claims That Indian Ports Used By US Navy Against Iran

This frame grab from a video released by the US Department of Defense on March 4, 2026, shows what the Department of Defense says is periscope footage of a US Navy submarine firing on and sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. ( US Dept of Defense/AFP )

New Delhi: After the US Navy attacked and sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, the External Affairs Ministry rubbished claims by a US-based channel that Indian ports were being used by the US Navy against Iran. “Fake News Alert! Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments,” the MEA's Fact checking wing posted on its official X handle. The clarification came in response to retired US Army Colonel and former Secretary of Defense advisor Doug A Macgregor claimed on OAN that US Navy was using Indian ports against Iran.