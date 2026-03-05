'Fake And False': MEA Rubbishes Claims That Indian Ports Used By US Navy Against Iran
The MEA's fact checking wing cautioned US channel OAN where a retired US Army colonel claimed that US Navy was using Indian ports against Iran.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
New Delhi: After the US Navy attacked and sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, the External Affairs Ministry rubbished claims by a US-based channel that Indian ports were being used by the US Navy against Iran.
“Fake News Alert! Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments,” the MEA's Fact checking wing posted on its official X handle. The clarification came in response to retired US Army Colonel and former Secretary of Defense advisor Doug A Macgregor claimed on OAN that US Navy was using Indian ports against Iran.
Fake News Alert!— MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 4, 2026
Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk
The statement by the MEA comes close on the heels of the US submarine attack on the Iranian warship frigate IRIS Dena, which was heading back to Iran after a joint drill with the Indian Navy in Vizag last month.
US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, who confirmed the US submarine attack on the Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, said at a presser, “In the Indian Ocean—an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship, that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo—Quiet Death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War 2. Like in that war—back when we were still the War Department—we are fighting to win."
Reports quoting Sri Lankan authorities said that at least 32 people were rescued from the ship, which had 180 people on board and sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters. The country's navy said it recovered 87 bodies.
Read More: