Faith Defies Cold: Lakhs Take Holy Dip At Prayagraj, Haridwar And Gangasagar On Makar Sankranti
Over one crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip during the two-day Makar Sankranti festival in Prayagraj, with authorities making elaborate nationwide arrangements.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Prayagraj/Haridwar/Gangasagar: Lakhs of devotees from across the country thronged major pilgrimage centres on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Despite the biting cold, faith remained undeterred as pilgrims turned up in huge numbers from early morning, taking holy dips at sacred sites including Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Gangasagar in West Bengal.
From the early hours of Wednesday, devotees arrived in large numbers, chanting religious slogans, offering prayers, and marking one of the most significant bathing days of the Hindu calendar.
Massive Footfall At Sangam In Prayagraj
In Prayagraj, the Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — witnessed massive footfall from dawn. Taking advantage of clear weather and the absence of dense fog, devotees from across the country began bathing as early as the Brahma Muhurta — a pre-dawn period considered auspicious.
With the first rays of the sun lighting up the horizon, the enthusiasm of the pilgrims surged, as many offered water to the Sun God and chanted “Om Suryaya Namah” while taking the holy dip.
Officials estimated that by 7 am, around two lakh devotees had already taken a dip, though official figures are still awaited.
Magh Mela Officer Rishi Raj said, “The number of ghats has been increased, and we are fully prepared. We expect around one crore devotees to take a holy dip over the two days.”
"Even on the occasion of Ekadashi, many people are taking a bath. By 6 am, around 9 lakh, 50 thousand people have already taken a bath, and devotees are bathing at all our ghats... Makar Sankranti is tomorrow, but since it's January 14, people are still coming to bathe today, and our entire police force is deployed on the spot... and monitoring is being done at all places," ANI quoted the officer.
Heavy Security Deployed At Magh Mela
Security was significantly tightened in Prayagraj ahead of the Makar Sankranti snan. Superintendent of Police (SP) (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said, “Keeping Makar Sankranti in view, the police have made complete arrangements. Around 10,000 police personnel are deployed. A large number of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and civil police personnel are deployed. The water police are continuously patrolling, and surveillance is conducted using drones and CCTV cameras. Full preparations are in place, and everyone is being ensured a safe ‘snan’.”
Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal added, “The police and security personnel have been properly briefed, and heavy security has been deployed to ensure a safe bath during the festival. We are expecting over one crore devotees on Makar Sankranti.”
Several devotees lauded the administration's arrangements. A pilgrim from Ayodhya said, “We have come from Ayodhya, and we took the holy bath today as well. The arrangements are very good. The road facilities are good, and the arrangements at the ghats are excellent.”
Another devotee shared, “We have been coming here for the past 10-12 years. This place is so sacred that it cannot be described in words.”
Heavy Rush At Har Ki Pauri
In Haridwar, a massive crowd gathered at Har Ki Pauri and other prominent ghats for the sacred Ganga snan. Despite freezing temperatures and early-morning mist, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers, chanting “Har Har Gange” and “Har Har Mahadev”.
The mela was divided into eight zones and 22 sectors, with sector magistrates, zonal officers, PAC, dog squads, bomb disposal units, divers, water police, ambulances, and fire brigades deployed. CCTV surveillance was also intensified.
Officials said the crowd pressure is expected to rise as the day progresses, and motorists were advised to exercise caution due to low visibility on highways.
Lakhs Gather At Gangasagar In West Bengal
In West Bengal, lakhs of pilgrims gathered at Gangasagar on Sagar Island to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Hooghly River and the Bay of Bengal. Braving the winter chill, devotees took their dip at sunrise and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, where the annual Gangasagar Mela is underway.
Officials said the auspicious ‘Shahi Snan’ was scheduled to begin at 1.19 pm and continue for 24 hours.
A senior official said, “More people are expected to take a dip as the auspicious timing has not yet begun.” Security has been heightened across districts, railway stations and bus terminals.
For the first time, advanced rescue water drones capable of carrying up to 100 kg have been deployed for continuous shoreline surveillance. “These drones can quickly evacuate pilgrims in distress,” the official added.
Holy Dips in Ayodhya, Authorities on High Alert Nationwide
Similar scenes were witnessed in Ayodhya, where devotees took holy dips in the River Saryu and offered prayers on the occasion.
Authorities across all major pilgrimage centres remained on high alert, ensuring smooth crowd management, medical facilities, emergency response systems, and surveillance as nationwide Makar Sankranti celebrations unfolded peacefully.
