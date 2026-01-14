ETV Bharat / bharat

Faith Defies Cold: Lakhs Take Holy Dip At Prayagraj, Haridwar And Gangasagar On Makar Sankranti

Prayagraj/Haridwar/Gangasagar: Lakhs of devotees from across the country thronged major pilgrimage centres on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Despite the biting cold, faith remained undeterred as pilgrims turned up in huge numbers from early morning, taking holy dips at sacred sites including Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Gangasagar in West Bengal.

From the early hours of Wednesday, devotees arrived in large numbers, chanting religious slogans, offering prayers, and marking one of the most significant bathing days of the Hindu calendar.

Massive Footfall At Sangam In Prayagraj

In Prayagraj, the Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — witnessed massive footfall from dawn. Taking advantage of clear weather and the absence of dense fog, devotees from across the country began bathing as early as the Brahma Muhurta — a pre-dawn period considered auspicious.

With the first rays of the sun lighting up the horizon, the enthusiasm of the pilgrims surged, as many offered water to the Sun God and chanted “Om Suryaya Namah” while taking the holy dip.

Officials estimated that by 7 am, around two lakh devotees had already taken a dip, though official figures are still awaited.

Magh Mela Officer Rishi Raj said, “The number of ghats has been increased, and we are fully prepared. We expect around one crore devotees to take a holy dip over the two days.”

"Even on the occasion of Ekadashi, many people are taking a bath. By 6 am, around 9 lakh, 50 thousand people have already taken a bath, and devotees are bathing at all our ghats... Makar Sankranti is tomorrow, but since it's January 14, people are still coming to bathe today, and our entire police force is deployed on the spot... and monitoring is being done at all places," ANI quoted the officer.

Heavy Security Deployed At Magh Mela

Security was significantly tightened in Prayagraj ahead of the Makar Sankranti snan. Superintendent of Police (SP) (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said, “Keeping Makar Sankranti in view, the police have made complete arrangements. Around 10,000 police personnel are deployed. A large number of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and civil police personnel are deployed. The water police are continuously patrolling, and surveillance is conducted using drones and CCTV cameras. Full preparations are in place, and everyone is being ensured a safe ‘snan’.”

Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal added, “The police and security personnel have been properly briefed, and heavy security has been deployed to ensure a safe bath during the festival. We are expecting over one crore devotees on Makar Sankranti.”

Several devotees lauded the administration's arrangements. A pilgrim from Ayodhya said, “We have come from Ayodhya, and we took the holy bath today as well. The arrangements are very good. The road facilities are good, and the arrangements at the ghats are excellent.”

Another devotee shared, “We have been coming here for the past 10-12 years. This place is so sacred that it cannot be described in words.”