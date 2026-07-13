ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizenship Must Be Determined Through 'Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Foreigner Declaration By Assam Tribunals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a "fair, lawful, and reasonable" process must be carried out in the determination of citizenship and foreigner status, as it set aside judgments of the Gauhati High Court that upheld declarations of 27 appellants as foreigners.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The bench observed that citizenship and foreigner status occupy a field of high constitutional and legal significance. The bench allowed 27 appeals and remanded the cases to the relevant Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication.

The bench said that the issue of citizenship must be decided in accordance with the requirements of fairness, but it also acknowledged the state's interest in preventing illegal claims to Indian citizenship.

The bench underscored the state’s compelling duty to prevent individuals not legally entitled to Indian citizenship from acquiring such status through misuse of process, false claims, or exploitation of procedural delays. However, the bench emphasized that this objective cannot override procedural fairness.

"At the same time, the determination of such status must be made through a process which is fair, lawful and reasonable," the bench said.

The apex court made it clear that it has not examined the merits of the claims of citizenship by the appellants or expressed any opinion on the genuineness, admissibility, relevance or sufficiency of any document relied upon by them.

The bench stressed that the concerned tribunal must decide these questions independently. It clarified that the remand is not intended to confer any equitable benefit on individuals unable to substantiate their claims.