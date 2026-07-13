Citizenship Must Be Determined Through 'Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Foreigner Declaration By Assam Tribunals
The apex court said the issue of citizenship must be decided in accordance with the requirements of fairness.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a "fair, lawful, and reasonable" process must be carried out in the determination of citizenship and foreigner status, as it set aside judgments of the Gauhati High Court that upheld declarations of 27 appellants as foreigners.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. The bench observed that citizenship and foreigner status occupy a field of high constitutional and legal significance. The bench allowed 27 appeals and remanded the cases to the relevant Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication.
The bench said that the issue of citizenship must be decided in accordance with the requirements of fairness, but it also acknowledged the state's interest in preventing illegal claims to Indian citizenship.
The bench underscored the state’s compelling duty to prevent individuals not legally entitled to Indian citizenship from acquiring such status through misuse of process, false claims, or exploitation of procedural delays. However, the bench emphasized that this objective cannot override procedural fairness.
"At the same time, the determination of such status must be made through a process which is fair, lawful and reasonable," the bench said.
The apex court made it clear that it has not examined the merits of the claims of citizenship by the appellants or expressed any opinion on the genuineness, admissibility, relevance or sufficiency of any document relied upon by them.
The bench stressed that the concerned tribunal must decide these questions independently. It clarified that the remand is not intended to confer any equitable benefit on individuals unable to substantiate their claims.
The bench added that its sole purpose is to ensure that the grave consequence of being declared a foreigner arises only from an adjudication that meets the standards laid down under the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964, and the constitutional mandate of fairness.
The court said the concerned tribunals shall decide the cases afresh and uninfluenced by any of the observations made by the high court or by the tribunals in the earlier opinions.
The bench directed that the concerned proceedees shall appear before the respective Foreigners Tribunals within four weeks from the date of the order. They have also been granted liberty to file their written statements, documentary evidence and all supporting materials in support of their claim to Indian citizenship before the tribunals.
The Foreigners Tribunals have further been requested to conclude the fresh adjudication preferably within six months, in accordance with law.
"This development marks an important reaffirmation of the principles of natural justice in proceedings determining citizenship, ensuring that affected individuals receive a fair opportunity to present their case before the competent Foreigners Tribunals," said advocate Adeel Ahmed, who represented two petitioners in the matter.
In the lead case, the Gauhati High Court dismissed the challenge to an ex-parte order of the Foreigners Tribunal declaring the petitioners to be foreigners.
The high court observed that despite due service of notice, none of the proceedees had appeared before the tribunal, and the tribunal's opinion was challenged only after nearly 23 years.
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