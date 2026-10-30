ETV Bharat / bharat

Failed Relationship Can't Turn Consensual Sex Into Rape: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Expressing concern over what it described as a growing trend of failed relationships being converted into criminal prosecutions, the Supreme Court on Friday said that consensual physical intimacy during a subsisting relationship cannot later be branded as rape merely because the relationship ended.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahdevan made this observation while discharging a resident of Kerala of charges of rape and cheating. The bench noted that the court has repeatedly witnessed the disturbing trend of failed relationships being converted into criminal cases.

The bench said that the charge of rape, being a heinous offence, must be reserved for situations where there is real sexual violence, coercion or manipulation of consent. It stressed the need to distinguish between consent vitiated by deception and post-breakup regret over a consensual relationship.

The bench said consensual intimacy in a subsisting relationship cannot be recast as rape merely because the relationship later breaks down.

The bench held that hindsight-driven regret cannot criminalise a consensual relationship or trigger prosecution at the cost of an accused's liberty and reputation.

"Such an approach denudes the man of any agency entirely as the mere factor of being in a consensual relationship at one point would bind him to it entirely for fear of being accused of rape at a subsequent point of time," said the bench.