Mumbai 3.0: Fadnavis Signs 5 MoUs For Raigad Pen Smart City

Davos: In a key development on the ambitious Mumbai 3.0 mission, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he has signed five MoUs here, including four with Singaporean companies, for the Raigad Pen Smart City Project.

Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Fadnavis said the smart city project has been launched here with these MoUs with five foreign companies, and it will be one of its kind, just about 15-20 kms away from the Navi Mumbai airport.

The biggest thing is that it's for the first time the government is entering into a joint venture with a private party under which the land is bought by the private party and the government is developing the land through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, he said.

"This will host, in fact, the best business district and all the frontier businesses will be located there. GCCs (Global Capability Centre) will be located there," he said, while adding that the names would be shared soon.

"But I can tell you that the who's who from the global community, investors' community have shown their interest here. They have inked an MoU with us. So I think that it's something which will make the start of the third Mumbai," he said.

He said it will be bigger than BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex, a key business district of Mumbai) because at the first instance, it is around 300 acres, but we want to expand it to 1,000 acres.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that Mumbai is the Fintech capital of India, and the entire Fintech ecosystem will be there.

"Today we have a wave of GCCs. Now it's not the IT, it is GCC, which is the new wave. And we would like to capture the entire GCC wave in this new city. And these MoUs, which we have inked today, are about the GCCs and in the space of Fintech," the chief minister said. On overall investment commitments for Maharashtra at Davos, he said, the signing of MoUs is just a byproduct.

"Since it is an investors' place where all the investors meet, we sign MoUs here, but our main goal is not the signing of MoUs. Our main goal is to establish collaborations," he said.