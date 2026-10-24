ETV Bharat / bharat

Fadnavis Announces Induction Of Over 250 Agniveers In Maharashtra Coastal Police

CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the induction of over 250 Agniveers as Coastal Police to guard the state's long coast line ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the Maharashtra government has inducted over 250 Navy Agniveers into its Coastal Police to strengthen maritime security.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the state government decided to recruit these trained Agniveers into the police force after their military service, and the first batch of Navy personnel has been inducted into the coastal security wing.

He said that the initial list of personnel has been approved by the central government. Maharashtra has 877.97 kilometres of coastline, along the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. “These Agniveers have undergone extensive training and have experience working in difficult terrain and along the borders. Their expertise will strengthen our coastal security, and their induction will also benefit the police force,” Fadnavis said.