Fadnavis Announces Induction Of Over 250 Agniveers In Maharashtra Coastal Police
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said necessary amendments were made to the existing rules to facilitate the induction of these Agniveers.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the Maharashtra government has inducted over 250 Navy Agniveers into its Coastal Police to strengthen maritime security.
Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the state government decided to recruit these trained Agniveers into the police force after their military service, and the first batch of Navy personnel has been inducted into the coastal security wing.
He said that the initial list of personnel has been approved by the central government. Maharashtra has 877.97 kilometres of coastline, along the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.
“These Agniveers have undergone extensive training and have experience working in difficult terrain and along the borders. Their expertise will strengthen our coastal security, and their induction will also benefit the police force,” Fadnavis said.
The government had made necessary changes to recruitment rules to facilitate their induction, he said. The Agniveers have been exempted from regular recruitment tests as they have already undergone rigorous training and a stringent selection process during their military service, according to the CM.
The state would also provide opportunities in the police force to Agniveers returning from the Army and the Air Force, he added. The move would strengthen the coastal police, which requires specialised training to secure Maharashtra’s maritime borders, Fadnavis said. This development came after many states in the country decided to provide reservation to the Agniveers.
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