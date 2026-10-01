Bank Saturday Holiday Fact Check: Has Government Declared Every Saturday A Holiday For Public Sector Banks
A purported Ministry of Finance notification regarding a holiday for banks is circulating on social media.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
A Gazette notification circulating on social media on Thursday, purportedly issued by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services), claimed that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all Public Sector Banks, including the State Bank of India.
While it was widely shared and drew a lot of response, especially since several banking unions have demanded a 5-day week, the notification turned out to be fake.
Press Information Bureau (PIB), in a post shared on X, said the document being circulated was fake and no such notification declaring every Saturday as a public holiday for public sector banks had been issued by the Finance Ministry.
It asked people to flag suspicious content related to the Central Government to PIB Fact Check.
Banks remain open and operational on the first and third Saturdays of every month and close only on the second and fourth Saturdays. Several Bank employee unions, including the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), have long pushed for a complete five-day banking week.
A Gazette circulating on social media , purportedly issued by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services), claims that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all Public Sector Banks , including SBI.#PIBFactCheck:— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 1, 2026
❌ The document… pic.twitter.com/ClCqEt2UAX
Last Sunday, the bank unions called off their three-day nationwide strike from September 28 following an assurance from the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on their demands for a five-day work week and other issues.
The strike, scheduled from Monday until September 30, was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The bank unions, late on Sunday night, called off their strike after the IBA assured them it would look into their demands, including declaring all Saturdays as holidays.
"A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers," the UFBU said in a statement.
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