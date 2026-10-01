ETV Bharat / bharat

Bank Saturday Holiday Fact Check: Has Government Declared Every Saturday A Holiday For Public Sector Banks

A security guard looks at the empty cubicles in a bank. ( ANI file photo )

A Gazette notification circulating on social media on Thursday, purportedly issued by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services), claimed that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all Public Sector Banks, including the State Bank of India.

While it was widely shared and drew a lot of response, especially since several banking unions have demanded a 5-day week, the notification turned out to be fake. Press Information Bureau (PIB), in a post shared on X, said the document being circulated was fake and no such notification declaring every Saturday as a public holiday for public sector banks had been issued by the Finance Ministry. It asked people to flag suspicious content related to the Central Government to PIB Fact Check.