ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Government Busts Social Media Claims Of New Union Territory Near Siliguri Corridor

New Delhi: The central government on Saturday dismissed fake social media claims about the Centre’s plan to create a new Union Territory by joining some districts of Bihar and West Bengal near the vital Siliguri corridor.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s official fact-checking agency, issued a clarification saying that the claims are baseless and urged people to ignore unverified information spread online.

“Social media posts are claiming that the government is planning to create a new Union Territory comprising districts from Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri corridor. This claim is fake," the PIB posted on X.

While reiterating that the information being shared on social media platforms is “misleading”, the PIB said that there is no proposal under consideration within the government over the formation of such a Union Territory. It also advised the public to always verify information from official sources before sharing.