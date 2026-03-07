Fact Check: Government Busts Social Media Claims Of New Union Territory Near Siliguri Corridor
The Centre also advised the public to always verify information from official sources before sharing.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government on Saturday dismissed fake social media claims about the Centre’s plan to create a new Union Territory by joining some districts of Bihar and West Bengal near the vital Siliguri corridor.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s official fact-checking agency, issued a clarification saying that the claims are baseless and urged people to ignore unverified information spread online.
“Social media posts are claiming that the government is planning to create a new Union Territory comprising districts from Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri corridor. This claim is fake," the PIB posted on X.
While reiterating that the information being shared on social media platforms is “misleading”, the PIB said that there is no proposal under consideration within the government over the formation of such a Union Territory. It also advised the public to always verify information from official sources before sharing.
The PIB’s clarification followed several handles on X and other platforms claiming that the Centre was considering the creation of a new Union Territory to strengthen security around the Siliguri Corridor. The rumours claim the proposed territory would include Bihar districts such as Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar, along with West Bengal districts including Malda and Uttar Dinajpur.
The unverified posts suggested that the move was being considered as part of efforts to secure the strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor.
However, the centre has now clarified that no official proposal exists regarding the creation of any new Union Territory in the region.
More about Siliguri Corridor
The Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as India’s ‘Chicken’s Neck’, is a narrow land passage situated in northern West Bengal, near the city of Siliguri, and holds immense strategic and logistical importance for the country. It measures roughly 20 to 22 kilometres in width and stretches for about 60 kilometres in length at its narrowest point.
The corridor is the only land route connecting mainland India to its eight northeastern states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim – making it a vital economic, transportation and military lifeline for more than 45 million people living in the region.
