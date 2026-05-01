ETV Bharat / bharat

Faces Light Up As Electricity Reaches Chhattisgarh Village For First Time

Khairagarh: Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Gwalgundi Amatola village, located in the forested region of Salhewara within the Khairagarh district of Chhattisgarh.

The village has got electricity for the first time — 78 years after the country gained independence. Electricity is not merely a utility here; it represents a ray of hope and change that has arrived after decades of waiting.

The Baiga tribal community has lived for years in this region without fundamental amenities such as roads, water, and electricity. During the dark nights, oil lamps (dhibri) and wood fires were their only sources of light and comfort. The moment the first electric bulb lit up in the village, an atmosphere of festivity seemed to envelop the entire community. The sparkle in the children's eyes and the look of contentment on the faces of the elders were clearly visible.

"It feels wonderful to have electricity. Four or five generations of our people have passed by. It is only now that electricity has finally reached our village. We are absolutely delighted," said Soni Bai, a resident of Amatola.

Mura, another resident of Amatola, said: "The arrival of electricity has brought immense convenience. We now have fans running in our homes, providing us with much-needed relief from the heat."