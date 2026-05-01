Faces Light Up As Electricity Reaches Chhattisgarh Village For First Time
The Baiga tribal community has lived for years in this region without fundamental amenities such as roads, water, and electricity.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Khairagarh: Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Gwalgundi Amatola village, located in the forested region of Salhewara within the Khairagarh district of Chhattisgarh.
The village has got electricity for the first time — 78 years after the country gained independence. Electricity is not merely a utility here; it represents a ray of hope and change that has arrived after decades of waiting.
The Baiga tribal community has lived for years in this region without fundamental amenities such as roads, water, and electricity. During the dark nights, oil lamps (dhibri) and wood fires were their only sources of light and comfort. The moment the first electric bulb lit up in the village, an atmosphere of festivity seemed to envelop the entire community. The sparkle in the children's eyes and the look of contentment on the faces of the elders were clearly visible.
"It feels wonderful to have electricity. Four or five generations of our people have passed by. It is only now that electricity has finally reached our village. We are absolutely delighted," said Soni Bai, a resident of Amatola.
Mura, another resident of Amatola, said: "The arrival of electricity has brought immense convenience. We now have fans running in our homes, providing us with much-needed relief from the heat."
Villagers Moved To Tears As Electricity Reaches Their Homes
Overcome with emotion, the women of the village recount how they had never witnessed electricity inside their own homes throughout their entire lives. They explain that while they had seen electric lights in other villages, having their own homes illuminated remained a distant dream — a dream that has finally come true. An intriguing aspect of this story is that the border of Madhya Pradesh lies just a short distance from the village — a region where electricity had arrived years ago. While there was light on the other side of the border, darkness persisted on this side. Now, that disparity has vanished, and the village, too, has embarked upon the path of development.
This particular area of Khairagarh is classified as one of Chhattisgarh's forested tribal regions. Historically, this entire village was considered part of a Naxal-affected zone. Situated at the tri-junction of the Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh borders, this area lay adjacent to the Naxals' MCC (Maoist Communist Centre) zone. This region has become Naxal-free, and the light of development has finally reached it.
However, many neighboring Baiga settlements remain deprived of basic amenities to this day. The most pressing question now is: how long will it take for this light of development to reach every last household where darkness still prevails?
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