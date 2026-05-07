ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahua Moitra Alleges She Faced Harassment From A Group Of Men Onboard Delhi-Bound Flight

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that she faced harassment from a group of men onboard an IndiGo flight while travelling to Delhi to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

In a post on social media platform X, the TMC MP said the incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 719. "I travelled to Delhi today on official work to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Was on seat 1F on 6E 719. 4-6 men boarded in a group & leered at me & went to the back of the plane," Moitra wrote, sharing a video.

She alleged that after the flight landed and before the aircraft doors opened, the men heckled her and filmed the episode. "This is no 'citizen anger'. This is harassment & violates my safety in an aircraft. No way that these louts can get away with this harassment inside an aeroplane," she said.