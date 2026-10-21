ETV Bharat / bharat

Face Disfigured By Burning, Body Identified Via Tattoo, A Bracelet He Never Wore: Kashmir Man Found Dead In Punjab; Family Smells Foul Play

Kokarnag: The face had allegedly been burned to prevent identification, and there were multiple signs of injuries on the body. A steel bracelet he never wore was found on the wrist. After being missing for approximately 22 days, the body was identified at the Civil Hospital hundreds of kilometres away in Punjab's Amritsar through a tattoo on the arm.

The mysterious death of 28-year-old Aijaz Ahmed Dar, from Halpora village in the Kokarnag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has left the family searching for answers. His family suspects foul play, alleging that an attempt was made to conceal his identity after he was killed; however, these allegations have yet to be independently verified, and the exact cause of death remains to be determined.

Relatives wail over Aijaz's mysterious death at Halpora village in Kokernag (ETV Bharat)

A childhood tattoo on the arm served as the key to identification. According to the deceased’s father, Abdul Majeed Dar, the daily calls from Aijaz, who had been working in Srinagar at a fruit market, stopped nearly a month ago leaving them worried. This led to frantic calls to police authorities for assistance.

Eventually, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) stationed in Amritsar contacted Dar, requesting that he come to the Civil Hospital to identify a body. Dar stated that when he arrived at the hospital, the body was so disfigured that identification was difficult. In these circumstances, a tattoo on the arm—which his son had since childhood—became the means by which he was able to recognize him, Dar said.

The family claimed that there were multiple signs of injury on various parts of the body. According to them, there was also a steel bracelet onAijaz’s wrist—an item he never used to wear. This unexpected detail further heightened the family's concerns.

The family alleged that Aijaz’s face had been burned to prevent his identification. They believe the body was left in a desolate location—with the face disfigured and the bracelet placed on the arm—in the hope that it would be mistaken for the unclaimed body of a non-Muslim and subsequently cremated.

A stock photo of deceased Aijaz Ahmad Dar (Special Arrangement)

They suspect that the young man was subjected to violence, followed by an attempt to conceal his identity. However, the nature of the violence, the claim regarding the burned face, and the circumstances surrounding his death can only be verified through medical and forensic reports, as well as police investigations.

Dar told ETV Bharat that his son had traveled to Srinagar in the last week of September for work. He used to call his family every evening to let them know he was safe.

According to his father, during this period, a truck driver from their village named Javed Ahmed—along with his son, Sameer Ahmed—contacted Aijaz and asked him to come to Shopian to assist in loading a truck with apples.

Dar stated that Aijaz initially refused, but after persistent insistence, he agreed to go to Shopian. He said that after the apples were loaded onto the truck in Shopian, the driver, Javed Ahmed, and his son, Sameer, took Aijaz with them outside the state.

A view outside deceased Aijaz's house in Halpora, Kokernag (ETV Bharat)

Dar said that for the first few days, his son remained in contact with the family, but subsequently, his phone was switched off on September 23 at around 10:30 PM, and the family received no further information about him.