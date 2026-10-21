Face Disfigured By Burning, Body Identified Via Tattoo, A Bracelet He Never Wore: Kashmir Man Found Dead In Punjab; Family Smells Foul Play
Working at a fruit market in Srinagar, Aijaz was found dead in Punjab's Amritsar days after he went missing leaving family shattered, reports Mir Ishfaq.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Kokarnag: The face had allegedly been burned to prevent identification, and there were multiple signs of injuries on the body. A steel bracelet he never wore was found on the wrist. After being missing for approximately 22 days, the body was identified at the Civil Hospital hundreds of kilometres away in Punjab's Amritsar through a tattoo on the arm.
The mysterious death of 28-year-old Aijaz Ahmed Dar, from Halpora village in the Kokarnag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has left the family searching for answers. His family suspects foul play, alleging that an attempt was made to conceal his identity after he was killed; however, these allegations have yet to be independently verified, and the exact cause of death remains to be determined.
A childhood tattoo on the arm served as the key to identification. According to the deceased’s father, Abdul Majeed Dar, the daily calls from Aijaz, who had been working in Srinagar at a fruit market, stopped nearly a month ago leaving them worried. This led to frantic calls to police authorities for assistance.
Eventually, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) stationed in Amritsar contacted Dar, requesting that he come to the Civil Hospital to identify a body. Dar stated that when he arrived at the hospital, the body was so disfigured that identification was difficult. In these circumstances, a tattoo on the arm—which his son had since childhood—became the means by which he was able to recognize him, Dar said.
The family claimed that there were multiple signs of injury on various parts of the body. According to them, there was also a steel bracelet onAijaz’s wrist—an item he never used to wear. This unexpected detail further heightened the family's concerns.
The family alleged that Aijaz’s face had been burned to prevent his identification. They believe the body was left in a desolate location—with the face disfigured and the bracelet placed on the arm—in the hope that it would be mistaken for the unclaimed body of a non-Muslim and subsequently cremated.
They suspect that the young man was subjected to violence, followed by an attempt to conceal his identity. However, the nature of the violence, the claim regarding the burned face, and the circumstances surrounding his death can only be verified through medical and forensic reports, as well as police investigations.
Dar told ETV Bharat that his son had traveled to Srinagar in the last week of September for work. He used to call his family every evening to let them know he was safe.
According to his father, during this period, a truck driver from their village named Javed Ahmed—along with his son, Sameer Ahmed—contacted Aijaz and asked him to come to Shopian to assist in loading a truck with apples.
Dar stated that Aijaz initially refused, but after persistent insistence, he agreed to go to Shopian. He said that after the apples were loaded onto the truck in Shopian, the driver, Javed Ahmed, and his son, Sameer, took Aijaz with them outside the state.
Dar said that for the first few days, his son remained in contact with the family, but subsequently, his phone was switched off on September 23 at around 10:30 PM, and the family received no further information about him.
“The driver and his son returned—but where did Aijaz go?,” Dar said.
According to Aijaz’s family, their concern deepened when the driver, Javed Ahmed, and his son returned to the village without Aijaz. The family claimed that when they asked the two men about Aijaz’s whereabouts, they did not receive a satisfactory response. Dar said he was assured that Aijaz would return soon, but to no avail.
Following his continued disappearance, the family filed a missing person’s report at the Kokernag Police Station on September 26. According to Dar, the police summoned the family members as well as the driver and his son; subsequently, they were sent to Punjab to search for the missing youth.
Dar said that upon reaching Punjab, they received no meaningful cooperation from the local police. According to the family, they visited the police station daily to seek assistance in finding his son, but their pleas were largely ignored.
The death of the youth—the only brother among six sisters and a father to two young children—has plunged the impoverished family into a severe crisis. Married about six years ago, he leaves behind a wife and two young children besides his parents.
His father, Abdul Majeed Dar, is a laborer, while his mother is a homemaker.
Following the arrival of Aijaz’s body in his native village on Tuesday, the bereaved family has urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration and senior police officials to conduct an immediate, transparent, and impartial investigation into the matter to bring truth to the fore. They have requested that the sequence of events—from Aijaz’s disappearance to the discovery of his body in Amritsar—be reconstructed, and that all relevant individuals, including those who traveled with him, be questioned.
A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer stated that the investigation into the mysterious death is underway, and several suspects are being questioned. He added that the police are meticulously examining every aspect of the incident, exploring all possible angles.
According to the officer, the police are working diligently to uncover the facts and resolve the case, with the expectation that it will be solved soon.
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