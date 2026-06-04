ETV Bharat / bharat

Face Authentication Protocol Successfully Implemented In 2026 Prelims Exam: UPSC

Aspirants search for their roll numbers to check their allotted seat before entering an examination center to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully implemented face authentication in the 2026 Civil Services preliminary examination, an official statement issued on Thursday said. The face-authentication protocol ensures that the candidate whose photo was uploaded at the time of filling the application form matches when they appear with the admit card to write the exam, it said.

The system enabled live, real-time authentication of candidates at examination venues through mobile-phone-based verification by invigilators, ensuring seamless identification and eliminating the possibility of impersonation and malpractice, said the statement issued by the UPSC.

UPSC conducted a real-time face-authentication exercise across all 2,072 examination venues nationwide during this year’s Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2026, held on May 24, it said.

Out of a total of 8,19,732 candidates who had applied for the examination, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates (around 67 per cent) appeared for it, as per the provisional data.

The face authentication application has been developed and implemented by UPSC with technical support from the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

UPSC has developed a business process which requires each candidate to undergo face authentication before they are allowed entry to the examination hall, the statement said.

UPSC has also devised a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as part of this process, which has been shared with all states, districts and venues where the examination is proposed.