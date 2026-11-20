ETV Bharat / bharat

FAA Completes Audit Of India's Aviation Safety Oversight Standards

Mumbai: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday completed its five-day long audit of India's aviation safety oversight standards, mainly covering the areas of aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing. The audit started on November 16.

An official on Friday said the FAA has completed its audit. Senior officials at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were debriefed on completion of the audit, the official added. Further details could not be immediately ascertained. After consultations, it will take at least a few months before the final outcome of the latest FAA audit is known.

Currently, India, one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets, has Category 1 status under FAA's aviation safety assessment programme. FAA under its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme determines whether a country's oversight of its air carriers that operate, or seek to operate, into the US or codeshare with a US air carrier, complies with safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In the previous FAA audit, India retained the Category 1 status. Under the IASA programme, FAA conducted an audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from October 25-29, 2021 in areas of aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing. The assessment was followed by final consultations on April 25 and 26 last year.

Subsequently, there was a review by FAA in July 2022 and September 2022. The outcome of the audit was announced in April 2023. FAA's Category 1 status is a key approval for the country's aviation safety oversight standards. At present, Air India is the only Indian carrier to operate direct flights to US cities.

Last year, the country witnessed one of its worst aircraft accidents as Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft enroute to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. This year, there have been some helicopter accidents as well as a few other incidents.