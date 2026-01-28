ETV Bharat / bharat

Eyeing Gold: 12-Year-Old Yoga Prodigy Sets Sights On 2030 Asiad And Olympics

Jodhpur: Parineeti Bishnoi is perhaps the country’s youngest Yoga expert. Coming from a moderate household in Bhakrasni village in Luni area of Jodhpur district, she dreams of winning a gold medal for the country whenever Yoga is introduced as a sport in the Asian Games and the Olympics.

The 12-year-old was honoured by the Rajasthan government on Republic Day with a state-level award for her outstanding work in the field of Yoga. Parineeti is already renowned nationwide for her Yoga skills, and now the government has also recognized her hard work by bestowing the prestigious honour upon her.

Returning to Jodhpur after receiving the state-level award, she told ETV Bharat that she has been dedicated to Yoga since the age of five. She said, “Yoga calms the mind. Waking up early in the morning and practicing Yoga is extremely beneficial.”

She learnt the Yoga lessons from her father Ramchandra Bishnoi and over time, she has received praise from all quarters. Her father practices Yoga regularly.

She emerged at the forefront when Yoga was being discussed everywhere during the COVID-19 period. She started displaying her skills online. Everyone was astonished to see a young girl of hardly eight years performing complex Yoga asanas in big camps. She came into the limelight when her video was shared on social media by the country's renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra. Many celebrities, including Baba Ramdev and Sachin Tendulkar, have praised her.

Parineeti has been continuously teaching Yoga since the Corona days. She has taught it to lakhs of people through around 200 Yoga camps in 10 states of the country, including Rajasthan.