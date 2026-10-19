ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Polls 2027: Congress To Start Seat-sharing Talks With SP From Next Week

New Delhi: The Congress will start seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party from next week, with a focus on winnability and strengthening the opposition alliance against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

"The seat-sharing talks will start over the next few days. We have done our preparation. A committee of senior leaders is being formed to discuss the issue. It will be announced soon. Our goal is to strengthen the alliance against the BJP, but we are looking at a respectable deal," AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam told ETV Bharat.

According to Congress insiders, a panel of senior state leaders, including new state unit chief Aradhana Misra, new state working president Imran Masood, AICC in charge of the state Rajendra Pal Gautam and a few others, is expected to start the initial round of discussions with the SP leaders to identify potential seats for each ally.

Although Gautam had been saying the Congress will not settle for less than 150/403 assembly seats in an attempt to counter the SP leaders who had been saying the grand old party did not deserve more than 50 seats, Congress insiders said the grand old party may finally agree on around 100 seats provided it gets winnable seats and not the ones the SP wants to drop.

The AICC in-charge said although the Congress was all for an alliance to take on the BJP, the national party should not be taken lightly as its leader Rahul Gandhi had become immensely popular across the country.

The development comes days after several Congress leaders, including Gautam, expressed concern over delay in seat-sharing talks, saying the consultations must be concluded by October end to give time to the potential candidates to prepare ground in their respective constituencies.

"I had been saying this since September that seat-sharing talks must conclude by October. But now we hope to finish the talks by mid-November," said Gautam.

The delay happened as both the Congress and the SP top leadership, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, got involved in the high-pitched SIR protests in the national capital over the past week. The insiders said after the initial round of talks, the final tally would obviously be approved at the level of Rahul, Priyanka and Akhilesh, who would also resolve the sticking points if any.

"As far as I am concerned, we should get 150 seats. What the top leaders finally agree on will have to be seen," Gautam said.