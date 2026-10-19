UP Polls 2027: Congress To Start Seat-sharing Talks With SP From Next Week
Uttar Pradesh AICC in-charge claims 150 seats, but the top leadership will decide the final tally, said insiders.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress will start seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party from next week, with a focus on winnability and strengthening the opposition alliance against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
"The seat-sharing talks will start over the next few days. We have done our preparation. A committee of senior leaders is being formed to discuss the issue. It will be announced soon. Our goal is to strengthen the alliance against the BJP, but we are looking at a respectable deal," AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam told ETV Bharat.
According to Congress insiders, a panel of senior state leaders, including new state unit chief Aradhana Misra, new state working president Imran Masood, AICC in charge of the state Rajendra Pal Gautam and a few others, is expected to start the initial round of discussions with the SP leaders to identify potential seats for each ally.
Although Gautam had been saying the Congress will not settle for less than 150/403 assembly seats in an attempt to counter the SP leaders who had been saying the grand old party did not deserve more than 50 seats, Congress insiders said the grand old party may finally agree on around 100 seats provided it gets winnable seats and not the ones the SP wants to drop.
The AICC in-charge said although the Congress was all for an alliance to take on the BJP, the national party should not be taken lightly as its leader Rahul Gandhi had become immensely popular across the country.
The development comes days after several Congress leaders, including Gautam, expressed concern over delay in seat-sharing talks, saying the consultations must be concluded by October end to give time to the potential candidates to prepare ground in their respective constituencies.
"I had been saying this since September that seat-sharing talks must conclude by October. But now we hope to finish the talks by mid-November," said Gautam.
The delay happened as both the Congress and the SP top leadership, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, got involved in the high-pitched SIR protests in the national capital over the past week. The insiders said after the initial round of talks, the final tally would obviously be approved at the level of Rahul, Priyanka and Akhilesh, who would also resolve the sticking points if any.
"As far as I am concerned, we should get 150 seats. What the top leaders finally agree on will have to be seen," Gautam said.
The appointments of both Aradhana and Masood were made early this month keeping in mind the UP strategy, said the Congress insiders. Aradhana, a three-term MLA, replaced Ajay Rai as she enjoys a good rapport with Akhilesh Yadav, while Lok Sabha member Masood was deployed in the poll-bound state to send a message to the 18 percent Muslim voters who form the bulk of the SP supporters but also back the Congress in some pockets.
Aradhana’s father Pramod Tiwari, a Congress Rajya Sabha member and a state veteran, is also expected to have a role in the seat-sharing talks, the insiders said, adding that he too has good relations with Akhilesh.
The Congress and SP have been allies both in the state and at the centre. Their alliance failed in the 2017 assembly elections, paving the way for the BJP, but clicked in the 2024 national elections, upsetting the saffron party’s plans. The Congress won 6/17 Lok Sabha seats it contested, while the SP won 37/63 seats it contested. As a result, the BJP came down from 62/80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 to 33 in 2024. That has given hope to the Congress managers.
"The 2027 UP elections are not only significant for the state, but they will also convey a message for the country," said Gautam.
"It is not about numbers. The focus is on strengthening the alliance and winning all 403 seats in 2027. We will defeat the BJP together, but any regional party cannot take Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide popularity for granted," Lok Sabha MP and state working president Imran Masood told ETV Bharat.
Congress had contested 105/403 seats in 2017 but could win only 7 seats. The fact is the grand old party shrunk in the state over the past decades from 28 assembly seats in 2012 to just 2 in 2022 state elections. A weak organization had been held responsible for the condition, said the insiders.
While there was an alliance with SP in 2017, the Congress went solo in 2022 under Priyanka's supervision.
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