Eye On 2027 polls, Congress Names Rajendra Gautam As New AICC In Charge For Uttar Pradesh
The party also named key officials in Haryana and Odisha to regroup the party, including the frontal Sewa Dal.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant move, the Congress on Friday named Dalit leader Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in 2027.
Besides, some important changes were also made by the Congress in Odisha and Haryana. The party named AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Sanjay Dutt, as the new AICC in charge of Haryana. Dutt replaces veteran BK Hari Prasad, who was recently made the state unit chief in Karnataka, where the Congress will face the BJP in the 2028 state elections.
According to party insiders, keeping the state unit together will be the key responsibility of Dutt in Haryana, although Hari Prasad tried his best to bridge the gap.
In another announcement, the Congress named former Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas as the new chief organiser of the frontal organisation Sewa Dal. Srinivas replaces veteran Lalji Desai, who has now been made the AICC in charge of Odisha, where the Congress had been on the margins for decades but has of late been trying to regain lost ground under state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das.
Over the past year, Srinivas had been working as AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat, where the Congress will fight against the ruling BJP in 2027.
"These changes are routine that the party decides from time to time. The aim is always to restore the party," AICC secretary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat. Congress insiders said that over the coming days, more changes in the party are likely to be announced to prepare for the polls next year.
The key change, however, is related to Uttar Pradesh. Rajendra Gautam, currently the head of the AICC SC department, replaces a Brahmin, Avinash Pande, who was deployed by the grand old party two years ago to restrengthen the Congress organisation in the key BJP-ruled state.
Pande worked across the state and recently claimed that the organisational revamp had been completed in all 403 assembly seats down to the block level.
The change was approved by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and had the full backing of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Rae Bareli.
Rahul sensed an opportunity in Uttar Pradesh as the BSP led by former four-term Chief Minister Mayawati moved to margins over the past few years and often faced charges of being an indirect supporter of the ruling BJP that came to power in the key state in 2017. Rahul had since then been trying hard to woo the Congress’ traditional Dalit vote bank that shifted to the BSP decades ago.
Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former AAP minister in Delhi, had been implementing Rahul’s plans to reorganise the Dalit communities across Uttar Pradesh through various community conclaves, which flagged the atrocities committed against them under the saffron party. Recently, he, along with Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia, even landed up at the Lucknow residence of Mayawati unannounced to enquire about her well-being.
Over the past weeks, Gautam has been organising Save Constitution events in different parts of the state and is working in close coordination with the OBC and minority departments to mobilise support in the state.
Rahul’s next big move in UP is on July 10, where the state unit has been tasked with organising a big rally of students to protest against the paper leaks in the NEET exam and the mismanagement in the CBSE board exams in Prayagraj. The first such gathering was held in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan on June 17 and will be followed up in Patna and Delhi next month.
"The students are attracted to the issues being flagged by Rahul Gandhi. The education system needs reform. The Prayagraj rally will be a big one," AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal told ETV Bharat.
The Congress is wooing the Dalit, OBC and minority communities in UP as its alliance with the Samajwadi Party defeated the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. The Congress won 6 seats, SP 37 to keep the BJP at 33. The shift of Dalits towards the Congress happened due to Rahul’s Save Constitution drives that played a major role behind the change.
"The same is going to happen in 2027. We are preparing for all 403 seats, and the alliance issue will be decided by our high command,” said Narwal.
Read More