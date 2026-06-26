ETV Bharat / bharat

Eye On 2027 polls, Congress Names Rajendra Gautam As New AICC In Charge For Uttar Pradesh

File - Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, centre, with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal and others during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, April 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Congress on Friday named Dalit leader Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in 2027.

Besides, some important changes were also made by the Congress in Odisha and Haryana. The party named AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Sanjay Dutt, as the new AICC in charge of Haryana. Dutt replaces veteran BK Hari Prasad, who was recently made the state unit chief in Karnataka, where the Congress will face the BJP in the 2028 state elections.

According to party insiders, keeping the state unit together will be the key responsibility of Dutt in Haryana, although Hari Prasad tried his best to bridge the gap.

In another announcement, the Congress named former Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas as the new chief organiser of the frontal organisation Sewa Dal. Srinivas replaces veteran Lalji Desai, who has now been made the AICC in charge of Odisha, where the Congress had been on the margins for decades but has of late been trying to regain lost ground under state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das.

Over the past year, Srinivas had been working as AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat, where the Congress will fight against the ruling BJP in 2027.

"These changes are routine that the party decides from time to time. The aim is always to restore the party," AICC secretary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat. Congress insiders said that over the coming days, more changes in the party are likely to be announced to prepare for the polls next year.

The key change, however, is related to Uttar Pradesh. Rajendra Gautam, currently the head of the AICC SC department, replaces a Brahmin, Avinash Pande, who was deployed by the grand old party two years ago to restrengthen the Congress organisation in the key BJP-ruled state.

Pande worked across the state and recently claimed that the organisational revamp had been completed in all 403 assembly seats down to the block level.