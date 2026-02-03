‘Extremely Disturbing, 7 Witnesses Examined In 7 Years’, SC Rebukes J&K Over Delay In Trial
A bench said the trial court has forwarded its report explaining the status of the trial, and yet has not attained finality to this date.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 3, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday minced no words in criticizing the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping an undertrial prisoner in custody for seven years, saying the status report of the trial court is “extremely disturbing”, and it highlights the “sorry state of affairs at the end of the prosecuting agency”.
The apex court directed the home secretary to place on record the details of all criminal trials pending in the U.T. wherein the accused persons are in custody for more than 5 years or more as an under-trial prisoner.
A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan said the trial court has forwarded its report explaining the status of the trial and why the trial has not attained finality till this date.
“We looked into the report of the trial court threadbare. The report is extremely disturbing. The report highlights the sorry state of affairs at the end of the prosecuting agency. We are at pains to note that in the last 7 years, the prosecution has been able to examine only 7 witnesses”, said the bench in its order on a plea filed by one Anoop Singh.
The bench added that the prosecution still intends to examine 17 more witnesses. “We wonder who these 17 witnesses are who are yet to be examined, and if not examined, what would be the adverse effect on the case of the prosecution. However, the most unfortunate part of the report of the trial court is that in the past 82 hearings, not a single witness has been examined”, said the bench.
The bench said it proposes to take a very strict view of this matter, and the union territory, as the investigating agency, owes an explanation for this gross and inordinate delay in the conclusion of the trial.
The bench directed the Home Secretary, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to file its response within a period of four weeks from today and added that the registry shall provide one copy of the report to the counsel appearing for the UT.
“In the meantime, we direct that the petitioner be released on interim bail, subject to terms and conditions that the trial court may deem fit to impose”, said the bench.
The bench noted that counsel appearing for the petitioner brought something very shocking to our notice, and he submitted that this is not a solitary case of an under-trial prisoner who has been languishing in jail for the past 7 years. “There are hundreds of such under-trial prisoners in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir languishing in jail for more than 10 years, and their trials are pending”, said the bench.
“If what has been said by the counsel, referred to above, is true, then this is something beyond our comprehension. This is something extraordinary and calls for immediate action. We want the Home Secretary to place on record the details of all criminal trials pending in the U.T. wherein the accused persons are in custody for more than 5 years or more as an under-trial prisoner”, said the apex court, posting the matter for further hearing on March 10.
The petitioner, accused of the offence of murder, moved the apex court seeking bail.
The incident occurred on October 4, 2018, and the petitioner was arrested in connection with the alleged crime. At the end of the investigation, a charge-sheet came to be filed for the offence of murder.
“The trial got stalled because of Covid pandemic. However, unfortunately, the fact remains that after 2022, there has not been any further progress in the trial. The petitioner before us has been in jail as an under-trial prisoner for the past 7 years”, the bench noted in its order.
In the previous hearing, the apex court had called for an explanation from the trial court and the prosecuting agency on the flagrant delay.