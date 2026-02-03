ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Extremely Disturbing, 7 Witnesses Examined In 7 Years’, SC Rebukes J&K Over Delay In Trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday minced no words in criticizing the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping an undertrial prisoner in custody for seven years, saying the status report of the trial court is “extremely disturbing”, and it highlights the “sorry state of affairs at the end of the prosecuting agency”.

The apex court directed the home secretary to place on record the details of all criminal trials pending in the U.T. wherein the accused persons are in custody for more than 5 years or more as an under-trial prisoner.

A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan said the trial court has forwarded its report explaining the status of the trial and why the trial has not attained finality till this date.

“We looked into the report of the trial court threadbare. The report is extremely disturbing. The report highlights the sorry state of affairs at the end of the prosecuting agency. We are at pains to note that in the last 7 years, the prosecution has been able to examine only 7 witnesses”, said the bench in its order on a plea filed by one Anoop Singh.

The bench added that the prosecution still intends to examine 17 more witnesses. “We wonder who these 17 witnesses are who are yet to be examined, and if not examined, what would be the adverse effect on the case of the prosecution. However, the most unfortunate part of the report of the trial court is that in the past 82 hearings, not a single witness has been examined”, said the bench.

The bench said it proposes to take a very strict view of this matter, and the union territory, as the investigating agency, owes an explanation for this gross and inordinate delay in the conclusion of the trial.

The bench directed the Home Secretary, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to file its response within a period of four weeks from today and added that the registry shall provide one copy of the report to the counsel appearing for the UT.