ETV Bharat / bharat

Extreme Weather Killed Over 7,900 People Across India In 2024: NCRB Data

New Delhi: Extreme weather events continued to cause significant loss of life across India in 2024, with heatwaves, lightning strikes and floods together accounting for thousands of accidental deaths. The trend underlines the growing vulnerability of large sections of the population to climate-linked disasters and rapidly changing weather patterns.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on accidental deaths caused by forces of nature, a total of 7,903 people lost their lives across the country during 2024.

Lightning emerged as the single biggest killer among natural causes, accounting for 2,825 deaths, or 35.7 per cent of all such fatalities. Heatwaves and sunstroke followed closely, claiming 1,832 lives, which made up 23.2 per cent of the total deaths linked to natural causes.

Floods caused 361 deaths during the year, while exposure to cold claimed 833 lives. Landslides and torrential rain accounted for 351 and 39 deaths, respectively.

The figures highlight the growing impact of extreme climatic conditions on public safety, particularly among vulnerable outdoor workers, farmers, labourers and residents of disaster-prone regions.

The data showed that middle-aged adults were among the worst affected. Nearly 57 per cent of all deaths due to forces of nature occurred among people aged between 30 and 60 years. Persons in the age group of 30 to 45 years accounted for 2,222 deaths, while those aged 45 to below 60 years accounted for 2,298 deaths. Senior citizens above 60 years constituted another 18.7 per cent of the victims.

Weather-related fatalities among children and adolescents also remained a concern, with 659 victims below 18 years of age.

Heatwaves Becoming Deadlier Across India

Heatwaves and sunstroke emerged as among the most serious climate-related threats in urban and rural India in 2024. Out of the 917 deaths due to natural causes reported in 53 megacities, the highest share was linked to heat and sunstroke, accounting for 27.6 per cent of such deaths.

Prolonged heatwave conditions, high humidity, inadequate cooling infrastructure and increased exposure among outdoor workers were among the leading factors behind the deaths. Among cities, Amritsar reported the highest number of deaths due to heat and sunstroke with 78 fatalities, followed by Patna with 40 deaths and Faridabad with 34.

According to experts, heatwaves are no longer isolated seasonal events but are becoming longer, more intense and more frequent due to climate change. The crisis has become particularly severe in northern and central India, where temperatures repeatedly crossed dangerous levels during peak summer months.

The NCRB data come at a time when several parts of the country are once again experiencing intense heat, with weather agencies issuing repeated heatwave alerts across many states.

Floods And Landslides Continue To Hit Vulnerable Regions