Extreme Weather Killed Over 7,900 People Across India In 2024: NCRB Data
Heatwaves, floods, and lightning continued to cause widespread deaths across India in 2024, exposing rising vulnerability to climate-related disasters, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Extreme weather events continued to cause significant loss of life across India in 2024, with heatwaves, lightning strikes and floods together accounting for thousands of accidental deaths. The trend underlines the growing vulnerability of large sections of the population to climate-linked disasters and rapidly changing weather patterns.
According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on accidental deaths caused by forces of nature, a total of 7,903 people lost their lives across the country during 2024.
Lightning emerged as the single biggest killer among natural causes, accounting for 2,825 deaths, or 35.7 per cent of all such fatalities. Heatwaves and sunstroke followed closely, claiming 1,832 lives, which made up 23.2 per cent of the total deaths linked to natural causes.
Floods caused 361 deaths during the year, while exposure to cold claimed 833 lives. Landslides and torrential rain accounted for 351 and 39 deaths, respectively.
The figures highlight the growing impact of extreme climatic conditions on public safety, particularly among vulnerable outdoor workers, farmers, labourers and residents of disaster-prone regions.
The data showed that middle-aged adults were among the worst affected. Nearly 57 per cent of all deaths due to forces of nature occurred among people aged between 30 and 60 years. Persons in the age group of 30 to 45 years accounted for 2,222 deaths, while those aged 45 to below 60 years accounted for 2,298 deaths. Senior citizens above 60 years constituted another 18.7 per cent of the victims.
Weather-related fatalities among children and adolescents also remained a concern, with 659 victims below 18 years of age.
Heatwaves Becoming Deadlier Across India
Heatwaves and sunstroke emerged as among the most serious climate-related threats in urban and rural India in 2024. Out of the 917 deaths due to natural causes reported in 53 megacities, the highest share was linked to heat and sunstroke, accounting for 27.6 per cent of such deaths.
Prolonged heatwave conditions, high humidity, inadequate cooling infrastructure and increased exposure among outdoor workers were among the leading factors behind the deaths. Among cities, Amritsar reported the highest number of deaths due to heat and sunstroke with 78 fatalities, followed by Patna with 40 deaths and Faridabad with 34.
According to experts, heatwaves are no longer isolated seasonal events but are becoming longer, more intense and more frequent due to climate change. The crisis has become particularly severe in northern and central India, where temperatures repeatedly crossed dangerous levels during peak summer months.
The NCRB data come at a time when several parts of the country are once again experiencing intense heat, with weather agencies issuing repeated heatwave alerts across many states.
Floods And Landslides Continue To Hit Vulnerable Regions
Flood-related deaths also remained a major concern, especially in hilly and flood-prone regions. Himachal Pradesh reported that 39.1 per cent of its natural-cause deaths were linked to flooding, with 45 of 115 fatalities caused by flooding incidents. The state also recorded the highest number of deaths due to torrential rain, reporting 11 such fatalities during the year.
Heavy rainfall, flash floods, and cloudbursts continued to disrupt life in Himalayan states, where fragile terrain, rapid urbanisation, and unplanned construction have increased vulnerability to disasters.
Landslides emerged as another major cause of fatalities in several northeastern and southern states. Kerala reported one of the highest shares of landslide-related deaths, accounting for 155 of 172 natural disaster deaths. Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, and Mizoram also reported high proportions of landslide-related deaths.
Many experts have repeatedly warned that rapid construction in ecologically sensitive zones, deforestation and changing rainfall patterns are worsening the risks of landslides and flash floods in mountainous regions.
Lightning Strikes Remain Biggest Killer
Lightning strikes remained widespread across eastern and southern India. West Bengal reported that nearly 86 per cent of all natural disaster deaths in the state were caused by lightning. In Tamil Nadu, lightning accounted for nearly 89 per cent of such fatalities. Lightning was also reported as the sole cause of natural disaster deaths in Goa and Manipur.
Experts observed that lightning-related deaths often rise sharply during intense pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity, particularly in agricultural regions where people work outdoors without adequate shelter or early warning systems.
Rural areas remain highly vulnerable due to low awareness levels, limited access to weather alerts, and the absence of proper lightning-protection infrastructure.
Public health experts have also raised concerns over inadequate preparedness for extreme heat conditions and disaster-related health emergencies.
"Many states continue to lack sufficient cooling shelters, emergency hydration centres and awareness campaigns despite repeated heatwave alerts issued during summer months," Vinay Agarwal, a senior member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), told ETV Bharat.
He said the latest NCRB figures show that extreme weather events are increasingly emerging not merely as environmental concerns but as major public health and governance challenges affecting millions across rural and urban India.
Experts believe the data underscore the urgent need for stronger disaster preparedness systems, improved weather warning mechanisms, climate-resilient urban planning, and better protection for vulnerable populations, as India continues to face rising climate risks.
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