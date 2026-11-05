ETV Bharat / bharat

'Extreme Weather Is No Longer Occasional, India Is Witnessing A Shift In Seasonal Patterns'

New Delhi: From disappearing winters and prolonged heatwaves to sudden floods, cloudbursts and crop-destroying hailstorms, India's weather is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Extreme weather is no longer an occasional disruption, but an emerging reality, with devastating consequences for lives, livelihoods and food security.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Kiran Pandey, programme director, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), spoke about their latest 'Climate India 2026 report on extreme weather events. She explained how changing weather patterns are disrupting seasons, threatening agriculture and exposing gaps in disaster preparedness, calling for better data collection and stronger climate action. Excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETB): According to the Climate India 2026 report, India experienced extreme weather events on 92 per cent of days during the first nine months of this year. What does this indicate? Are extreme weather events, which used to be occasional, becoming a regular feature of India's climate?

Kiran Pandey: If you look at the five year trends presented in the report, the frequency of extreme weather events has increased. The share of days affected by extreme weather during the first nine months of 2026 has gone up from 86 per cent in 2022 to around 92 per cent.

If you look at the last three years, 2024, 2025 and 2026, the figure has remained over 90 per cent. It is worth recalling that the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) described 2024 as a landmark year, as it was the hottest year on record globally and for India as well.

These trends are evidence that the climate is changing. The intensity of extreme weather events has also increased and the numbers in the report clearly indicate this.

ETB: The report also records nearly 16,000 deaths due to extreme weather events over five years. What are the biggest factors behind the rising death toll? Are disaster preparedness and early warning systems failing to keep pace with changing weather patterns?

Kiran Pandey: Over the last 5 years, rainfall related events, including heavy rainfall, floods and landslides, have accounted for a significant share of deaths in the country, followed by deaths from lightning. While India has developed early warning systems, predicting cloudbursts remains a major challenge. The actual death toll could also be higher than reported figures, as many deaths caused by drowning or house collapses during heavy rainfall may not be adequately captured. This also raises serious questions about the resilience of our infrastructure and its ability to withstand extreme weather events.

ETB: Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh recorded extreme weather events on 174 days each, but UP reported the highest number of fatalities. Is there a particular reason behind this difference?

Kiran Pandey: Lightning, heavy rain and floods were the main reasons behind the high number of deaths in UP. There was an incident in which more than 100 people died due to lightning in the state on a single day. This is an area where many deaths can actually be prevented. Experts believe that better warning signals and public awareness can save lives. When people are working in agricultural fields, they are particularly vulnerable.

In HP, however, deaths have primarily occurred due to landslides and rainfall-related events. So, the reasons behind the fatalities in the two states are different.

ETB: Maharashtra recorded nearly 2.83 million hectares of damaged cropland. What does this tell us about the vulnerability of Indian agriculture to changing weather patterns?

Kiran Pandey: In Maharashtra, the number of days with extreme weather events (in first nine months) increased from 117 in 2022 to 174 in 2026. The share of such days in the period increased from around 43 per cent to 64 per cent.

This year the pre-monsoon hailstorms caused significant losses. This means that the extreme weather events are no longer isolated, but pose a major risk to crops, farmers, their livelihoods. This will especially impact the small and marginal farmers. Such trends are a threat to food security too.

ETB: We have seen unusual conditions across the country, with drought like situations in some regions and heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in others, even during the monsoon. How do you explain this contradiction, and what does it mean for India's weather and agricultural security?

Kiran Pandey: When we were working on the report, we knew this was an El Nino year. IMD projected that India would have a rainfall deficit. September and the entire monsoon season, the season recorded around 13 per cent less rainfall than normal.

Despite this deficit, the damage caused by extreme weather events increased. The first part of the month was dry, while the last week witnessed heavy rainfall. In the same month, we had rainfall events as well as drought like conditions. Even within the same state, some regions experienced dry conditions while others received heavy rainfall.

Currently, farmers are facing a dual risk of drought and excessive rainfall, making it difficult to prepare for changing weather conditions. With at least three cyclones already reported in the post-monsoon period, and another developing, agriculture could face further damage. Poor farmers are likely to suffer the most.

ETB: Winters are becoming warmer, heatwaves are appearing earlier, and rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly unpredictable. Are we witnessing a fundamental shift in India's seasonal weather patterns?

Kiran Pandey: That is definitely happening. I conducted an analysis of cold waves this year, and as the report points out, there was not a single cold wave in February 2026. This has not happened in the five year period covered by our analysis.

I also analysed cold wave patterns in 2025. Traditionally, most cold wave events occur during winters, particularly in January and February. However in 2025, the post monsoon season recorded the highest share of cold wave days. This clearly indicates a shift in the seasonal distribution of cold waves.