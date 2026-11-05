'Extreme Weather Is No Longer Occasional, India Is Witnessing A Shift In Seasonal Patterns'
Speaking about CSE's 'Climate India 2026 report', programme director Kiran Pandey tells Saurabh Shukla that changing weather patterns are disrupting seasons, threatening agriculture and more.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: From disappearing winters and prolonged heatwaves to sudden floods, cloudbursts and crop-destroying hailstorms, India's weather is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Extreme weather is no longer an occasional disruption, but an emerging reality, with devastating consequences for lives, livelihoods and food security.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Kiran Pandey, programme director, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), spoke about their latest 'Climate India 2026 report on extreme weather events. She explained how changing weather patterns are disrupting seasons, threatening agriculture and exposing gaps in disaster preparedness, calling for better data collection and stronger climate action. Excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat (ETB): According to the Climate India 2026 report, India experienced extreme weather events on 92 per cent of days during the first nine months of this year. What does this indicate? Are extreme weather events, which used to be occasional, becoming a regular feature of India's climate?
Kiran Pandey: If you look at the five year trends presented in the report, the frequency of extreme weather events has increased. The share of days affected by extreme weather during the first nine months of 2026 has gone up from 86 per cent in 2022 to around 92 per cent.
If you look at the last three years, 2024, 2025 and 2026, the figure has remained over 90 per cent. It is worth recalling that the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) described 2024 as a landmark year, as it was the hottest year on record globally and for India as well.
These trends are evidence that the climate is changing. The intensity of extreme weather events has also increased and the numbers in the report clearly indicate this.
ETB: The report also records nearly 16,000 deaths due to extreme weather events over five years. What are the biggest factors behind the rising death toll? Are disaster preparedness and early warning systems failing to keep pace with changing weather patterns?
Kiran Pandey: Over the last 5 years, rainfall related events, including heavy rainfall, floods and landslides, have accounted for a significant share of deaths in the country, followed by deaths from lightning. While India has developed early warning systems, predicting cloudbursts remains a major challenge. The actual death toll could also be higher than reported figures, as many deaths caused by drowning or house collapses during heavy rainfall may not be adequately captured. This also raises serious questions about the resilience of our infrastructure and its ability to withstand extreme weather events.
ETB: Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh recorded extreme weather events on 174 days each, but UP reported the highest number of fatalities. Is there a particular reason behind this difference?
Kiran Pandey: Lightning, heavy rain and floods were the main reasons behind the high number of deaths in UP. There was an incident in which more than 100 people died due to lightning in the state on a single day. This is an area where many deaths can actually be prevented. Experts believe that better warning signals and public awareness can save lives. When people are working in agricultural fields, they are particularly vulnerable.
In HP, however, deaths have primarily occurred due to landslides and rainfall-related events. So, the reasons behind the fatalities in the two states are different.
ETB: Maharashtra recorded nearly 2.83 million hectares of damaged cropland. What does this tell us about the vulnerability of Indian agriculture to changing weather patterns?
Kiran Pandey: In Maharashtra, the number of days with extreme weather events (in first nine months) increased from 117 in 2022 to 174 in 2026. The share of such days in the period increased from around 43 per cent to 64 per cent.
This year the pre-monsoon hailstorms caused significant losses. This means that the extreme weather events are no longer isolated, but pose a major risk to crops, farmers, their livelihoods. This will especially impact the small and marginal farmers. Such trends are a threat to food security too.
ETB: We have seen unusual conditions across the country, with drought like situations in some regions and heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in others, even during the monsoon. How do you explain this contradiction, and what does it mean for India's weather and agricultural security?
Kiran Pandey: When we were working on the report, we knew this was an El Nino year. IMD projected that India would have a rainfall deficit. September and the entire monsoon season, the season recorded around 13 per cent less rainfall than normal.
Despite this deficit, the damage caused by extreme weather events increased. The first part of the month was dry, while the last week witnessed heavy rainfall. In the same month, we had rainfall events as well as drought like conditions. Even within the same state, some regions experienced dry conditions while others received heavy rainfall.
Currently, farmers are facing a dual risk of drought and excessive rainfall, making it difficult to prepare for changing weather conditions. With at least three cyclones already reported in the post-monsoon period, and another developing, agriculture could face further damage. Poor farmers are likely to suffer the most.
ETB: Winters are becoming warmer, heatwaves are appearing earlier, and rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly unpredictable. Are we witnessing a fundamental shift in India's seasonal weather patterns?
Kiran Pandey: That is definitely happening. I conducted an analysis of cold waves this year, and as the report points out, there was not a single cold wave in February 2026. This has not happened in the five year period covered by our analysis.
I also analysed cold wave patterns in 2025. Traditionally, most cold wave events occur during winters, particularly in January and February. However in 2025, the post monsoon season recorded the highest share of cold wave days. This clearly indicates a shift in the seasonal distribution of cold waves.
There is also a change in the timing and geographical spread of these events. Cold waves usually began towards the end of November. But in 2025, they arrived earlier, around the first or second week of November. The geographical spread was also wider. Earlier, cold waves in November were largely limited to two states. But last year, more than 13 states experienced cold wave conditions in November.
We have already lost the spring season, particularly in Delhi. There is hardly any transition between winter and summer. So there is a clear shift in cold wave patterns, both in terms of timing, and in geographical spread. Many extreme weather events are now occurring beyond their usual seasons, and in places where they were not commonly observed earlier.
ETB: The report highlights significant gaps in disaster related data collection. Could you explain the problem and how it affects our understanding of the actual impact of extreme weather events?
Kiran Pandey: Heatwave deaths are often underreported because there is no clear classification, and deaths must be officially certified before being attributed to heatwaves. Despite 61 heatwave days this year, the actual toll could be higher. The heatwave season also extended from March to July, with July witnessing heatwave conditions for the first time.
We need more systematic monitoring and better data collection. While the NRSC disaster dashboard is a positive initiative, inconsistencies in date formats and event classification make it difficult to analyse.
ETB: What are the most urgent policy changes that Central and state governments need to implement before the next summer or monsoon season?
Kiran Pandey: Monsoon related challenges are not new for the country. Governments have considerable experience in dealing with these. But heatwaves are something we need to focus on more seriously.
We need better infrastructure and heat action plans that can actually be implemented on the ground. These plans cannot be the same for an entire state and they must be designed keeping local conditions and people's economic realities in mind.
We also need to remember that poor people suffer the most, because many can't afford ACs and live in vulnerable housing. So, heat action plans must be practical, locally adapted and, with the needs of the poor at their centre.
ETB: Looking ahead, over the next 5-10 years, which parts of India and which sectors of the economy are likely to be most vulnerable to rising extreme weather events?
Kiran Pandey: The World Economic Forum (WEF) releases its 'Global Risks Report' every year. Its projections identify climate change and extreme weather events as risks the world will face in the immediate future as well as over the long term. India will face these risks too. The agriculture sector is certainly among the most vulnerable and will be significantly affected.
It is time we focused more on farmers and the agricultural sector. Looking at trends, I feel there could be fewer people taking up farming as an occupation in the coming years. I had read somewhere that the average age of farmers in India is around 55-60 years. There are not enough young people entering the farming sector. Given the increasing vulnerability of agriculture to extreme weather, this is a serious concern.
ETB: How have unusual weather conditions this year affected crops, and what has been the economic cost to farmers?
Kiran Pandey: One important aspect I observed was the damage to crops due to unusual weather conditions during the beginning of the year. February was unusually warm, and this affected the wheat crop in the country.
This was followed by hailstorms, resulting in further damage. Farmers did not get relief in any season. First, they faced unusually high temperatures, and then, unusual wet weather conditions.
There was also significant damage to onion crops in Maharashtra, particularly during the March-May period. These are some examples of crops that have been affected. We have not yet estimated the overall value of the agricultural losses. A large number of affected crops are cash crops. Mustard, moong, sesame and various vegetables have also suffered damage. When you look at the combined impact on these crops, the actual cost to farmers could be enormous.
It is difficult to assess the total value of these losses, because farming in the country is highly scattered and largely unorganised. The actual economic cost of the damage caused by extreme weather events is yet to be estimated.
ETB: Given the impact on agriculture, could these extreme weather events also contribute to food inflation, and affect the overall economic situation of the country?
Kiran Pandey: Yes. The Reserve Bank of India has also pointed to this relationship in its reports. There is a clear link between extreme weather events and food inflation. Ultimately, consumers are at the receiving end.
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