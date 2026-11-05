Extreme Left Embedded In Opposition Parties Behind Call For Regime Change: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav
Bhupendra Yadav asserted that the extreme Left-oriented people wanted to destroy the country by pushing it into anarchy.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted on Thursday that the “extreme Left” embedded in Opposition parties were behind the anti-democratic call for a "regime change" in India. It added that the 'Loktantra bachao, arajakta hatao' (save democracy, remove anarchy) campaign across the country was meant to make the common people aware of its designs.
"The call for a regime change in the country is the handiwork of the extreme Left, who are embedded in various Opposition parties. We have information about them. They are the ones who are spearheading this," Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav said.
"The people belonging to the extreme Left and those who have come out from the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) are in the think tank of the Congress. They are present in the think tanks of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The people of the extreme Left and those who are from the Jamia Millia Islamia are in the think tank of the Samajwadi Party (SP),” Bhupendra added.
Bhupendra was interacting with media persons in Patna after leading a ‘Loktantra bachao, arajakta hatao’ march in Darbhanga. He asserted that the extreme Left-oriented people wanted to destroy the country by pushing it into anarchy.
The march was a part of the nationwide movement by senior BJP leaders to counter the Opposition parties agitating for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The Union minister pointed out that India was a cradle of democracy in the world and slammed the Opposition for trying to destroy it.
"When we talk about democracy and republics, Bihar has a special place in the country. These concepts originated from here. The Opposition is raising the issue of SIR as if it has been held in the country for the first time. But the truth is that it was held eight times between 1950-52 and 2002-05," he said.
Reminding that the SIR started from Bihar and was then conducted in other poll-bound states, Bhupendra said that apart from Bihar, post-SIR elections were held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
He pointed out that the Congress won in Kerala and was fine with it. "Another party (TVK) won in Tamil Nadu and was fine with it too, but was sore about the BJP winning in Bihar and West Bengal," he added.
"The Congress removed ballot papers and brought electronic voting machines (EVMs). It claimed to have brought the EVM revolution, but is now opposing the same machines. The MLC polls were held recently, and ballot papers were used in it. The Congress lost in it as well," Yadav maintained.
"Bihar had 7.89 crore voters. Around 22 lakh dead voters, 36 lakh permanently shifted, and 7 lakh duplicate names were removed from the electoral roll during the SIR, while 21.53 lakh new voters were added. Of the 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by various parties in Bihar, including 35,000 by RJD and 17,000 by the Congress, the Opposition could file only two objections," Bhupendra said.
Asked about the issue of intruders raised during the SIR and the November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and how many were found in the state, Bhupendra did not give a number, but said: "They are present among the names that were struck off the electoral rolls."
Claiming that the Jan Sangh (predecessor of the BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders were among those who went to jail to save democracy from the Emergency imposed by the Congress in 1975, Bhupendra added that his party was again holding marches to protect democracy from the confusion being spread by the Opposition in the country.
MoEFCC to look into Bihar projects awaiting environmental clearances
Asked by ETV Bharat about several development and infrastructure projects in Bihar held up for want of environmental clearances, Bhupendra Yadav said that he will look into the matter.
"We will pay attention to them. My private secretary is an IAS officer of Bihar-cadre, and I will ask him to look into the matter," Bhupendra said.
According to the officials, various projects are awaiting environmental clearances because they involve the diversion of over 5,000 acres of forest land in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met Bhupendra in Delhi earlier this week to request his ministry’s nod for them.
A few of the pending projects include industrial and solar energy projects in Jamui district, an industrial cluster and corridor in Gaya district, and eco-tourism development plans in Bhimbandh forest area in Munger district.
Read More