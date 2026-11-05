ETV Bharat / bharat

Extreme Left Embedded In Opposition Parties Behind Call For Regime Change: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted on Thursday that the “extreme Left” embedded in Opposition parties were behind the anti-democratic call for a "regime change" in India. It added that the 'Loktantra bachao, arajakta hatao' (save democracy, remove anarchy) campaign across the country was meant to make the common people aware of its designs.

"The call for a regime change in the country is the handiwork of the extreme Left, who are embedded in various Opposition parties. We have information about them. They are the ones who are spearheading this," Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

The 'Loktrantra bachao, arajakta hatao' march organised by the BJP in Darbhanga on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

"The people belonging to the extreme Left and those who have come out from the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) are in the think tank of the Congress. They are present in the think tanks of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The people of the extreme Left and those who are from the Jamia Millia Islamia are in the think tank of the Samajwadi Party (SP),” Bhupendra added.

Bhupendra was interacting with media persons in Patna after leading a ‘Loktantra bachao, arajakta hatao’ march in Darbhanga. He asserted that the extreme Left-oriented people wanted to destroy the country by pushing it into anarchy.

The march was a part of the nationwide movement by senior BJP leaders to counter the Opposition parties agitating for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi and other leaders interacting with the media in Patna on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

The Union minister pointed out that India was a cradle of democracy in the world and slammed the Opposition for trying to destroy it.

"When we talk about democracy and republics, Bihar has a special place in the country. These concepts originated from here. The Opposition is raising the issue of SIR as if it has been held in the country for the first time. But the truth is that it was held eight times between 1950-52 and 2002-05," he said.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi leading 'Loktantra bachao, arajakta hatao' march in Darbhanga on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

Reminding that the SIR started from Bihar and was then conducted in other poll-bound states, Bhupendra said that apart from Bihar, post-SIR elections were held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

He pointed out that the Congress won in Kerala and was fine with it. "Another party (TVK) won in Tamil Nadu and was fine with it too, but was sore about the BJP winning in Bihar and West Bengal," he added.

"The Congress removed ballot papers and brought electronic voting machines (EVMs). It claimed to have brought the EVM revolution, but is now opposing the same machines. The MLC polls were held recently, and ballot papers were used in it. The Congress lost in it as well," Yadav maintained.