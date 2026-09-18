Extreme Heat Area Expands By Up To 40 Percent A Decade Across Central, Northwest India: Study
The researchers combined seven climate hazards into an India Climate Extremes Index based on 52 years of IMD observations.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The land area in central and northwestern India affected by temperature extremes has expanded by 20 percent to 40 percent every decade over the past five decades, turning isolated heat hotspots in the 1980s into wider, interconnected zones of heat stress by the 2010s, according to a new study.
The study, titled Evolution of Climate Extremes Over the Indian Subcontinent Using a Revised CEI, analysed weather patterns across India between 1971 and 2022. Published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Climatology, it was conducted by scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF).
The researchers combined seven climate hazards, including daytime heat, humid heat, heatwave severity and drought, into an India Climate Extremes Index based on 52 years of IMD observations. Trends were assessed using the Mann-Kendall statistical method.
According to the study, the increase in extreme heat has been accompanied by a wider spread of drought conditions, particularly across central and northwestern parts of the country.
The study also found that dangerous humid heat, a combination of high temperature and humidity that makes it harder for the human body to lose heat, has spread inland from coastal areas. The area affected by such conditions increased by about 10 percent by 2021, it said.
The researchers found significant regional differences in climate extremes. Northwestern India recorded the strongest trends in daytime temperatures, humid heat and heatwave severity, which the study linked to arid conditions, drying soils and intense land heating.
Southern India showed the strongest drying trends, with persistent drought hotspots along the eastern coast, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In several years, more than 40 percent of the region was affected by drought, according to the study.
The northeast displayed a different pattern, experiencing heavier single-day rainfall alongside more frequent dry spells, indicating increasing variability in monsoon conditions.
"The same warming shows up very differently across the country," said Thota Mohan, lead author of the study and a scientist at NCMRWF. The index, he said, helped identify these regional contrasts rather than averaging them out at the national level.
The researchers recommended region-specific climate adaptation measures, including stronger heat action plans in the northwest, drought and water-resilience measures in the south, and improved flood and rainfall management in the northeast.
They also called for greater coordination across agriculture, water management, health and infrastructure, along with finer-scale monitoring to support district-level planning.
According to co-author M Rajeevan of Atria University, Bengaluru, the index could be used as an annual monitoring tool to identify areas where climate stress is increasing and help authorities target adaptation measures accordingly.
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