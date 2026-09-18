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Extreme Heat Area Expands By Up To 40 Percent A Decade Across Central, Northwest India: Study

This photograph taken on May 29, 2026 shows shows herdsman Sawai Singh Bhati's mother, Seema Kawar carrying a plastic pan after feeding cattle outside her house in Sanwata village on the outskirts of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer city. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The land area in central and northwestern India affected by temperature extremes has expanded by 20 percent to 40 percent every decade over the past five decades, turning isolated heat hotspots in the 1980s into wider, interconnected zones of heat stress by the 2010s, according to a new study.

The study, titled Evolution of Climate Extremes Over the Indian Subcontinent Using a Revised CEI, analysed weather patterns across India between 1971 and 2022. Published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Climatology, it was conducted by scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF).

The researchers combined seven climate hazards, including daytime heat, humid heat, heatwave severity and drought, into an India Climate Extremes Index based on 52 years of IMD observations. Trends were assessed using the Mann-Kendall statistical method.

According to the study, the increase in extreme heat has been accompanied by a wider spread of drought conditions, particularly across central and northwestern parts of the country.

The study also found that dangerous humid heat, a combination of high temperature and humidity that makes it harder for the human body to lose heat, has spread inland from coastal areas. The area affected by such conditions increased by about 10 percent by 2021, it said.

The researchers found significant regional differences in climate extremes. Northwestern India recorded the strongest trends in daytime temperatures, humid heat and heatwave severity, which the study linked to arid conditions, drying soils and intense land heating.