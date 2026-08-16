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'Extraordinary Statesman Blessed With Remarkable Vision': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi on Sunday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here on Sunday morning.

"Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us," PM Modi said in a social media post.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid homage to the former Prime Minister, who breathed his last on this day in 2018, at his memorial.

Remembering Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was a patriot and politician who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.