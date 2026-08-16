'Extraordinary Statesman Blessed With Remarkable Vision': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary
Vajpayee's focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us, says Prime Minister Modi.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here on Sunday morning.
"Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us," PM Modi said in a social media post.
Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid homage to the former Prime Minister, who breathed his last on this day in 2018, at his memorial.
Remembering Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was a patriot and politician who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.
In a post on X, Shah said, "On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and the founder of BJP, Bharat Ratna, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, I pay my homage to him."
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री व भाजपा के संस्थापक भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2026
अटल जी एक ऐसे देशभक्त राजनेता थे, जिन्होंने अपने जीवन का एक-एक क्षण देश सेवा को समर्पित कर दिया। एक ओर उन्होंने परमाणु परीक्षण व कारगिल युद्ध में पूरी दुनिया को… pic.twitter.com/xjXJqDU6fB
"Atal ji was a patriot politician of such calibre who dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. On one hand, he made the entire world aware of India's strength through nuclear tests and the Kargil War, while on the other hand, his value-based politics brought the vision of Antyodaya and good governance to the ground for the first time," he said.
Shah further said, "Atal ji's towering personality and leadership will continue to inspire every BJP worker towards nation-building forever."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling his contribution to Indian democracy and national development.
"On the death anniversary of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, I offer him millions of salutations and a humble tribute," Singh said in a post on X.
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