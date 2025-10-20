ETV Bharat / bharat

Extraordinary Coordination Among 3 Services Compelled Pakistan To Surrender During Op Sindoor: PM Modi

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor.

Modi also lauded the valour and determination of security forces and said it was due to that, the nation has achieved a significant milestone by "eliminating Maoist terrorism". He made the remarks while addressing Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant is not just a warship but is a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment, Modi said. He said INS Vikrant reflects the capability of India's armed forces and is a towering symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor, the prime minister said. In his remarks, Modi also said India is on the threshold of freedom from Maoist violence and "this freedom is knocking on our doors".