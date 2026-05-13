Narco-Terrorist Iqbal Singh's Extradition Marks India’s Expanding Global Crackdown On Drug-Terror Convergence
Under the coordinated international Operation Global Hunt, India is identifying, tracking and extraditing fugitives linked to narcotics trafficking, organised crime, terror financing, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s success in securing the extradition of wanted narco-terror operative Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal marks a significant milestone in the country’s expanding global crackdown on transnational drug syndicates and terror financing networks operating from abroad.
The extradition, carried out after sustained diplomatic and legal efforts, comes amid India’s newly intensified campaign, titled “Operation Global Hunt”, a coordinated international mission launched in 2026 to identify, track and extradite fugitives linked to narcotics trafficking, organised crime and terror financing.
“This development is very significant. Extradition of such a dreaded narco-terrorist shows India’s zero tolerance against narco-terrorism,” said Brigadier (retired) B K Khanna to ETV Bharat. He said Operation Global Hunt reflects India’s shift from domestic interdiction to proactive global enforcement targeting the leadership structure of transnational crime syndicates.
“India is increasingly treating narco-trafficking not merely as a law-and-order issue, but as a strategic security challenge linked to terror financing, hawala networks and cross-border destabilisation,” said Khanna.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Shera’s custody immediately after he landed in Delhi airport after being extradited from Portugal, where he had been hiding since 2020. The Embassy of India in Portugal also thanked Portuguese authorities for their cooperation, underlining the growing importance of international coordination in combating organised crime networks.
Shera is the second wanted Indian fugitive extradited from Portugal within days, following the extradition of Abhay Rana on May 9. Shera’s extradition indicate an accelerated diplomatic and operational push under India’s anti-narcotics strategy.
Security officials describe Shera as a key figure in a Hizbul Mujahideen-linked narco-terror financing network that operated across Punjab, Pakistan and Kashmir. According to the NIA, Shera masterminded heroin smuggling from Pakistan into Punjab, and used hawala channels to transfer drug proceeds to terror operatives associated with the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.
The case highlights the growing convergence between narcotics trafficking and terrorism, a phenomenon Indian agency has increasingly flagged as a major national security threat. Officials say proceeds from heroin smuggling are being used not only to finance terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir but also to sustain cross-border criminal infrastructure.
The case originated after Punjab Police arrested Hizbul Mujahideen overground worker Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, and recovered Rs 29 lakh in suspected narco-terror funds. Subsequent investigations led to additional seizures of Rs 32 lakh from members of the Punjab-based network, allegedly controlled by Shera.
Under “Operation Global Hunt”, India is now pursuing over 100 fugitives believed to be operating drug trafficking and organised crime syndicates from bases in Dubai, Canada and Europe. The operation, led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Interpol and multiple foreign governments, focuses on dismantling networks involved in trafficking heroin, cocaine and synthetic drugs.
Investigators believe the crackdown under Operation Global Hunt could significantly disrupt the financial and logistical backbone of Pakistan-linked narco-terror networks operating in northern India.
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