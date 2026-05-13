ETV Bharat / bharat

Narco-Terrorist Iqbal Singh's Extradition Marks India’s Expanding Global Crackdown On Drug-Terror Convergence

NIA officials bring narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh (in white) to produce before the Patiala House court after his extradition from Portugal on Wednesday ( PTI )

New Delhi: India’s success in securing the extradition of wanted narco-terror operative Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal marks a significant milestone in the country’s expanding global crackdown on transnational drug syndicates and terror financing networks operating from abroad.

The extradition, carried out after sustained diplomatic and legal efforts, comes amid India’s newly intensified campaign, titled “Operation Global Hunt”, a coordinated international mission launched in 2026 to identify, track and extradite fugitives linked to narcotics trafficking, organised crime and terror financing.

“This development is very significant. Extradition of such a dreaded narco-terrorist shows India’s zero tolerance against narco-terrorism,” said Brigadier (retired) B K Khanna to ETV Bharat. He said Operation Global Hunt reflects India’s shift from domestic interdiction to proactive global enforcement targeting the leadership structure of transnational crime syndicates.

“India is increasingly treating narco-trafficking not merely as a law-and-order issue, but as a strategic security challenge linked to terror financing, hawala networks and cross-border destabilisation,” said Khanna.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Shera’s custody immediately after he landed in Delhi airport after being extradited from Portugal, where he had been hiding since 2020. The Embassy of India in Portugal also thanked Portuguese authorities for their cooperation, underlining the growing importance of international coordination in combating organised crime networks.

Shera is the second wanted Indian fugitive extradited from Portugal within days, following the extradition of Abhay Rana on May 9. Shera’s extradition indicate an accelerated diplomatic and operational push under India’s anti-narcotics strategy.