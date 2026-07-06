'Extorted By Pakistani Callers', Engineering Student Dies By Suicide Days Before Brother's Wedding In Madhya Pradesh
The student had left his hostel for home and was staying at a lodge in the Chhoti Bajariya area where he took the extreme step.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Sagar: An engineering student from Dr Harisingh Gour University, who went missing after leaving for his home, died by suspected suicide days before the wedding of his brother, at a lodge in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Monday. The family alleged that he took the extreme step after being harassed by cyber fraudsters and moneylenders.
The incident took place at Lakshmi Lodge in the Chhoti Bajariya area of Bina. The deceased identified as Aman Prajapati, 21, hailed from Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district and was in his final year of B Tech studies.
Lodge owner Raju Sonkar stated that Prajapati was staying in room number 103 and was scheduled to catch a train to Prayagraj.
“When the staff went to wake him up before the train's departure time, there was no response from inside. Upon looking through the window, he was found in a suspicious state. Subsequently, the 'Dial 112' service and the Chhoti Bajariya police outpost were informed," he said.
In the meantime, the local police station and the family were informed about the incident by the lodge owner. R.K. Joram, the in-charge of the Chhoti Bajariya police outpost said that the case is being investigated.
“A definitive statement can only be made after recording the family's statements and receiving the post-mortem report," he said.
Prajapati resided in a post-matric hostel in Sagar. According to his family, on July 2, he left for his home in Mungaoli without informing anyone. He subsequently reached neither his home nor Sagar. His family had lodged a missing person report at the Gopalganj police station in Sagar.
Sunil Prajapati, the deceased's elder brother, said he was being “defrauded and extorted for money through calls from a Pakistani number”.
“Additionally, loan agents were constantly harassing him. This information was retrieved from Aman's mobile phone. Aman never told his family about this fraud. If he had only told us, perhaps he would still be among us today."
The police stated that the student's mobile phone contained records of repeated calls and chats from Pakistani numbers; the senders had allegedly threatened to circulate photos of his family online if he did not pay extortion money. This had left the student terrified.
Aman was the youngest of four brothers: Sunil (eldest), Devkinandan, Pritesh, and Aman. Preparations were underway at home for the wedding of Aman's brother, Pritesh, scheduled for July 7. His drastic step has come as a shock to the entire family and the village.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.