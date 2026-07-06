ETV Bharat / bharat

'Extorted By Pakistani Callers', Engineering Student Dies By Suicide Days Before Brother's Wedding In Madhya Pradesh

Sagar: An engineering student from Dr Harisingh Gour University, who went missing after leaving for his home, died by suspected suicide days before the wedding of his brother, at a lodge in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Monday. The family alleged that he took the extreme step after being harassed by cyber fraudsters and moneylenders.

The incident took place at Lakshmi Lodge in the Chhoti Bajariya area of Bina. The deceased identified as Aman Prajapati, 21, hailed from Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district and was in his final year of B Tech studies.

The lodge where the student took the extreme step (ETV Bharat)

Lodge owner Raju Sonkar stated that Prajapati was staying in room number 103 and was scheduled to catch a train to Prayagraj.

“When the staff went to wake him up before the train's departure time, there was no response from inside. Upon looking through the window, he was found in a suspicious state. Subsequently, the 'Dial 112' service and the Chhoti Bajariya police outpost were informed," he said.

In the meantime, the local police station and the family were informed about the incident by the lodge owner. R.K. Joram, the in-charge of the Chhoti Bajariya police outpost said that the case is being investigated.