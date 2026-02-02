ETV Bharat / bharat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Visit US Today; To Participate In Critical Minerals Ministerial

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit the United States from February 2 to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the Ministerial is convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in critical minerals.

The spokesperson further said that during the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration.

The External Affairs Minister's visit to the US comes days after the Bipartisan Congressional Delegation led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith visited New Delhi. The delegations met with senior Indian officials, including Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The delegation also held discussions with Indian and American defense industry leaders.