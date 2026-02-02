External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Visit US Today; To Participate In Critical Minerals Ministerial
According to an MEA spokesperson, the Ministerial is convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit the United States from February 2 to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
According to the spokesperson, the Ministerial is convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in critical minerals.
The spokesperson further said that during the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration.
The External Affairs Minister's visit to the US comes days after the Bipartisan Congressional Delegation led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith visited New Delhi. The delegations met with senior Indian officials, including Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The delegation also held discussions with Indian and American defense industry leaders.
According to the US Embassy and Consulates in India, the visit underscored sustained U.S. engagement to advance defense cooperation and deepen strategic coordination with India.
Chairman Rogers said that the United States “values India as a Major Defense Partner. Our discussions in New Delhi focused on strengthening defense cooperation and advancing defense technology collaboration that supports India’s defense modernization and enhances regional stability.”
“The relationship between the United States and India is extremely important for both of our countries and the world. Our ability to conduct the kind of candid dialogue we have carried out on this delegation is crucial to strengthening our defense cooperation and regional stability, providing both economic and national security benefits for all involved,” Ranking Member Smith said.
