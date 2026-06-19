ETV Bharat / bharat

Seamless Passport Service Serves As Engine For Prosperous, Viksit Bharat: Jaishankar

In his address at the Annual Regional Passport Officers' Conference, which also marked Passport Seva Divas, he said the annual passport issuance volume has surged to over 138 lakh in financial year 2025-26, which reflects the "soaring aspiration" of India and its people.

New Delhi: The passport delivery process today has become "truly democratised", and this seamless service serves as an engine for a prosperous, globally connected and a Viksit Bharat, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

The external affairs minister said the passport service today has become "swift" and "accessible", while acquiring a passport was akin to a privilege earlier. Today, passport delivery has become "truly democratised", he said.

A senior Ministry of External Affairs official said in his presentation that the number of Passport Seva Kendras in 2014 stood at 77, which has now grown to over 545, besides the 454 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). Jaishankar, before his address, also handed Passport Seva Puraskar in various categories to winners from different parts of the country.

"I am very confident that this seamless public service that you are providing, which serves as an engine for a prosperous, globally connected and Viksit Bharat, will get better and better with each passing year," the minister said in his address.