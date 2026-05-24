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Watch: Jaishankar, Rubio Address Media; EAM Says India, US Welcome Recent Cooperation In Energy Sector

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, right, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( PTI )

In a joint press statement, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "Secretary Rubio and I welcomed recent cooperation between India and the US in the energy sector."

New Delhi: India and the United States discussed the situation in West Asia, the Indian subcontinent and East Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted high-level delegation talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday.

"We spent some time today discussing energy issues, and you all are aware that our government's fundamental responsibility is to address the needs of 1.4 billion people. Obviously, ensuring the accessibility and affordability of energy for them. Secretary and I, therefore, welcome the expansion in our energy trade in recent months," EAM Jaishankar said.

Both sides discussed civil nuclear cooperation, said Jaishankar. On Saturday, Rubio commenced his four-day official visit to India by landing in Kolkata. Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, the US Secretary of State visited the Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

Rubio's itinerary from May 23 to 26, which spans Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, carries immense diplomatic weight due to critical energy negotiations and scheduled minister-level engagements with Quad partner countries. New Delhi is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 26.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be arriving in India to join Rubio for the multilateral talks.

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