ETV Bharat / bharat

Extension Of SIR Deadlines In Different States Based On CEO Recommendations, Ground Inputs: ECI Sources

New Delhi: In the wake of recent deadline extension for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in different states, sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday stated that the decision was taken by the poll panel based on request from the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and ground level inputs.

They categorically stated that the extension is being given to ensure that all the eligible voters are included in the electoral roll.

Under the third phase of the SIR, the excercise is being carried out in 16 States and three Union Territories (UTs) by the poll panel in a staggered manner.

Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Haryana , Telangana, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Karnataka, Nagaland , Jharkhand, Tripura, Delhi , Meghalaya and Maharashtra are among the States and UTs in the third phase of SIR, aimed at to clean the electoral roll.

This exercise is presently being carried out in 17 states and UTs. In Nagaland and Tripura, it would formally kick off from August 16 and September 15.

Notably, Delhi and Karnataka are latest State and UT, where the poll panel has extended the deadline for SIR. Earlier, the ECI had revised the deadline for SIR in Telangana, Odisha and Punjab.

Asked about the reason for the extension of deadline of SIR in several states, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The extension of SIR is being granted on the recommendation of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs). There are different reasons for each state. The deadline extensions are based on ground inputs."