Extension Of SIR Deadlines In Different States Based On CEO Recommendations, Ground Inputs: ECI Sources
Sources in the central poll panel attributed the deadline extension to problems with digitisation or delays in collecting enumeration forms.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of recent deadline extension for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in different states, sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday stated that the decision was taken by the poll panel based on request from the respective Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and ground level inputs.
They categorically stated that the extension is being given to ensure that all the eligible voters are included in the electoral roll.
Under the third phase of the SIR, the excercise is being carried out in 16 States and three Union Territories (UTs) by the poll panel in a staggered manner.
Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Haryana , Telangana, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Karnataka, Nagaland , Jharkhand, Tripura, Delhi , Meghalaya and Maharashtra are among the States and UTs in the third phase of SIR, aimed at to clean the electoral roll.
This exercise is presently being carried out in 17 states and UTs. In Nagaland and Tripura, it would formally kick off from August 16 and September 15.
Notably, Delhi and Karnataka are latest State and UT, where the poll panel has extended the deadline for SIR. Earlier, the ECI had revised the deadline for SIR in Telangana, Odisha and Punjab.
Asked about the reason for the extension of deadline of SIR in several states, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The extension of SIR is being granted on the recommendation of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs). There are different reasons for each state. The deadline extensions are based on ground inputs."
Without divulging much details, they pointed out to the probable difficulties like problems with digitisation or delays in collecting enumeration forms, adding for such purpose additional time is required.
"The additional time is also being given to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls. The objective is to improve accuracy through the online system and ensure that the draft electoral roll is prepared as accurately as possible," the sources in the poll panel said.
In Delhi, where the SIR is being carried out, a BLO, working under the Model Town, on the condition of anonymity, stated that the extension of deadline is being given while taking note of the problems faced by the BLOs at the ground level.
"The problem we are facing is that many people take the Enumeration Forms and then do not return them. If they don't return , automatically it will result in delay of the work," the BLO told ETV Bharat.
The BLO underlined if the this excercise needs to be completed in the given time frame, then the electors should also extend cooperation from their side.
According to the daily SIR bulletin issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, 100 % enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs across 13 districts in the national capital till August 10. Out of these, 65.89 % forms have been digitised so far.
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