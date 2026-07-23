ETV Bharat / bharat

Expressing Solidarity With Protesting Students, SC Advocates Recite Constitution's Preamble

New Delhi: Advocates at the Supreme Court on Thursday recited the Constitution's Preamble as part of their "Save Democracy, Save Constitution" campaign in support of the Jantar Mantar protest and opposing the police action on protestors.

Senior advocates Indira Jaising and S Muralidhar led the recitation by the lawyers during the apex court's lunch recess. President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and senior advocate Vikas Singh was also present there.

Talking to reporters, Jaising said, "We are here to stand with the students. We are here to stand on the side of justice. We are here to demand justice for the students. We are not here to agitate for ourselves. This is not about us."