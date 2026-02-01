ETV Bharat / bharat

Exposition Of Holy Devnimori Relics Of Lord Buddha In Sri Lanka From Feb 4-11

New Delhi: The holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha will be displayed in Sri Lanka as part of their first-ever international exposition at Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo from February 4-11. These sacred relics were excavated from Devnimori in Gujarat, and are currently under the custodianship of the Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, it is learnt.

The relics date back to the 4th-5th century BC and were found in an excavation at Piprahwa, considered a part of the site of ancient Kapilavastu, by a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials in the 1970s. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Saturday also posted on X about the upcoming exposition.

"Pursuant to PM @narendramodi's announcement, the Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha are travelling to Sri Lanka for their first-ever international exposition," it said in the post.