'Exposed To Threats': SC Puts On Hold Remission In 2008 Kidnapping Case Involving Victim Who Now Serves As Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Haryana government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court not to release on remission the convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2008 kidnapping for ransom case.

The victim, who was kidnapped as a minor in March 2008, in the case, who is now a serving judge in Delhi, has complained that he continues to face proximate and documented threats from the convicts, who are a coordinated gang of heinous offenders, and their associates.

The matter was heard on Wednesday by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

"Issue notice, returnable on February 27, 2026…Meanwhile, the convicts who were held guilty of kidnapping the petitioner will not be released by granting remission. Liberty is granted to the petitioner to implead necessary and proper parties," said the apex court in its order.

The apex court issued notice to the Centre and governments of Haryana, Delhi, and Gujarat. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Snehil Sharma, who was represented by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and Geeta Luthra before the bench.

Counsel requested the apex court to grant immediate police protection to Sharma and his family, initiate a threat analysis report, and also sought a court-monitored witness protection order.

Sharma's plea, filed through advocates Nitin Saluja and Aadarsh Kothari, said the present petition discloses the plight of a victim within the criminal justice system who, standing against a coordinated gang of heinous offenders, continues to face proximate and documented threats.

"The matter transcends grievance and directly implicates the administration of justice and shows the loop holes in our criminal justice system as well as in the witness protection scheme, Prison Rules, BNS, etc.," said the plea.