'Exposed To Threats': SC Puts On Hold Remission In 2008 Kidnapping Case Involving Victim Who Now Serves As Judge
In 2008, Snehil Sharma, then a minor, was kidnapped from Kurukshetra and later ten people were arrested.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 18, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Haryana government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court not to release on remission the convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2008 kidnapping for ransom case.
The victim, who was kidnapped as a minor in March 2008, in the case, who is now a serving judge in Delhi, has complained that he continues to face proximate and documented threats from the convicts, who are a coordinated gang of heinous offenders, and their associates.
The matter was heard on Wednesday by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
"Issue notice, returnable on February 27, 2026…Meanwhile, the convicts who were held guilty of kidnapping the petitioner will not be released by granting remission. Liberty is granted to the petitioner to implead necessary and proper parties," said the apex court in its order.
The apex court issued notice to the Centre and governments of Haryana, Delhi, and Gujarat. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Snehil Sharma, who was represented by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and Geeta Luthra before the bench.
Counsel requested the apex court to grant immediate police protection to Sharma and his family, initiate a threat analysis report, and also sought a court-monitored witness protection order.
Sharma's plea, filed through advocates Nitin Saluja and Aadarsh Kothari, said the present petition discloses the plight of a victim within the criminal justice system who, standing against a coordinated gang of heinous offenders, continues to face proximate and documented threats.
"The matter transcends grievance and directly implicates the administration of justice and shows the loop holes in our criminal justice system as well as in the witness protection scheme, Prison Rules, BNS, etc.," said the plea.
"Despite detailed representations and the above FIRs, there is no Threat Analysis Report, no arrest, no nodal officer, no written protection plan, no review calendar, no preventive action under BNSS Chapter XII or Section 126 against repeat intimidators, and no time-bound platform preservation of content, logs and metadata and no in-house procedure for judicial officers," it added.
The plea further read that the response has remained ad hoc and incident-bound, rather than continuing the offence to achieve the purpose of a premature release unopposed, leaving the petitioner and his family exposed to continuous threats and intimidation. The plea said a continuous pattern of threats to the petitioner and his family has persisted from the same cohort of convicts and their associates.
It stressed that threats during trial and continued intimidation even post-conviction (2017), and firing incident occurred during parole (FIR 80/2021, PS Krishna Gate), etc.
Sharma is currently posted as a Judicial Magistrate First Class in New Delhi. His counsel emphasized on mandatory, victim-centric safeguards to govern parole and remission in cases involving grave crimes such as kidnapping for ransom.
The plea sought directions to Centre to consider legislative measures addressing obstruction of justice and aggravated sentencing where convicts or their associates attempt to coerce victims into withdrawing opposition to parole or remission.
In March 2008, Sharma was kidnapped from Kurukshetra and later ten people were arrested. In March 2013, a sessions court convicted them for kidnapping for ransom and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
In 2017, the conviction of the accused was affirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High. The convicts moved the apex court against the high court order but availed no relief, which gave finality to the verdict.
Read More: