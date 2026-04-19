ETV Bharat / bharat

Expo In Bengaluru Showcases India’s Expanding Drone Ecosystem

The event saw participation from over 70 brands and exhibitors and drew more than 8,000 business visitors and industry delegates, underlining the rapid expansion of the country’s unmanned aerial vehicle sector.



The expo featured live drone demonstrations and strong representation from defence, agriculture, surveillance, logistics and mapping sectors. Organisers said the platform has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing dedicated drone exhibitions, reflecting increasing interest in future-ready technologies.



Services International, a Delhi-based exhibition management company with nearly three decades of experience in trade fairs, has been expanding its footprint by launching platforms aligned with emerging industries. The company is led by Sandeep Gurwara, under whose leadership new sector-focused events have been introduced to connect innovators with industry stakeholders.



Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pallavi Srivastava, AVP Projects, said the expo highlighted how India’s drone ecosystem is evolving. “India’s emerging drone ecosystem came together under one roof with leading brands, innovators and live technology showcases. We saw strong participation from defence, agriculture, surveillance, logistics and industrial sectors, making it a key platform for business networking and innovation,” she said.

Pallavi Srivastava (ETV Bharat)

Clairina (ETV Bharat)

Banu Parveen (ETV Bharat)

Ahmed Hamdan (ETV Bharat)

Ashwin, director and co-founder of Excel UAV (ETV Bharat)

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Among the highlights was a prototype for urban air mobility presented by Manjunath, co-founder and technical team member of Air Bike Mylu. He introduced a single-seater urban air taxi designed in line with DGCA guidelines. “The current prototype is undergoing subsystem and component testing through flight and bench trials,” he said.Manjunath explained that the prototype currently has a range of about 10 kilometres with an endurance of 10 minutes, with plans to scale it up to 40–45 kilometres and one hour of endurance within a year. He noted that the vehicle, an electric vertical takeoff and landing system, is intended for use in smart cities. “It enables faster commutes between high-rise clusters and does not require a runway,” he said.On regulatory challenges, he added, “The prototype is not yet DGCA certified. We plan to work closely with regulators from the design stage in the next version.” When asked about pricing, he said it was too early to estimate costs due to pending approvals.Clarinia, representing HP’s drone segment, showcased the role of advanced 3D printing in drone construction. She explained that HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology allows manufacturers to create lightweight yet strong drone components. “We can print complex parts with very thin walls, which reduces weight while maintaining strength,” she said.She added that the technology allows multiple components to be printed as a single unit, reducing the need for assembly. According to her, the flexibility of 3D printing enables a wide range of drone applications, from surveillance and delivery to aerial displays. “Payload capacity depends entirely on the design and purpose of the drone,” she noted, adding that the displayed unit was a demonstration model. She said the printed parts of a drone could cost around 5,500 euros, excluding additional components.Banu Praveen from Image Technologies highlighted commercially deployed drone platforms already approved under DGCA norms. He said their systems are being used for mapping, power line inspection, mining and solar infrastructure monitoring. “Our drone platforms can carry LiDAR sensors or cameras and offer up to 50 minutes of flight time, making them suitable for industrial applications,” he said.He also described a hybrid drone that combines vertical takeoff capability with fixed-wing flight, offering up to 1.5 hours of endurance and a range of 50 to 70 kilometres. In the defence segment, he pointed to interceptor drones capable of reaching speeds of 200 kilometres per hour. “These are designed to neutralise moving aerial threats,” he said.On the regulatory landscape, he noted that India’s certification framework has enabled over 160 type-approved drones for commercial use. “Depending on specifications, costs range from ₹4 lakh to ₹25 lakh,” he said, adding that a dedicated drone testing facility in Chennai supports compliance and certification.Ahmed Hamdan of Aerodrones India spoke about customised drone manufacturing. “We build drones based on specific customer requirements rather than importing them,” he said. He described drones equipped with Pixhawk flight controllers, GPS-based autopilot systems and motors suited for varied applications.“Our drones can carry up to 2 kilograms and are used for videography, agriculture and surveillance,” he said. He added that the company also manufactures FPV racing drones and military-grade systems equipped with thermal cameras. “Customer feedback has been positive, and the drones are already in use,” he said. He estimated that a basic agricultural drone could cost around ₹80,000, with prices increasing based on features.Ashwin, Director and Co-founder of Excel UAV, presented advanced defence-oriented systems developed by his company since 2020. He spoke about a visual positioning system designed to enable drone operations even when GPS signals are unavailable. “In conflict scenarios where satellite communication is disrupted, this system allows continued operation,” he said.He highlighted the S4 drone, capable of travelling up to 160 kilometres and operating for three hours at altitudes of up to 7 kilometres. The platform supports interchangeable payloads for surveillance and mapping. He also introduced the ‘Vinashak’ counter-drone system designed to detect and neutralise hostile drones.“The system reduces the cost of neutralising threats from about ₹1 crore to ₹8–10 lakh,” he said. He added that the technology has undergone extensive testing across thousands of flights and is being used by security agencies. “We have seen strong interest from defence forces, and feedback has been encouraging,” he said.With participation from startups and established players alike, Drone Expo 2026 reflected both the opportunities and challenges in India’s drone sector, particularly in areas of regulation, cost and scalability. The event also underscored the increasing role of indigenous innovation in shaping the country’s future technology landscape.