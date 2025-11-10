ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi, Mumbai And UP On High Alert As Car Eplodes Near Red Fort Metro Station

New Delhi: National capital Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Puri in Odisha have been put on high alert following an explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening. The powerful blast set several vehicles on fire and shattered window panes.

At least eight people were killed in the explosion. It prompted authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

"Fifteen people have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Eight of them have died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in a stable condition," Medical Superintendent of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital told news agency ANI.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the area has been cordoned off and seven fire engines have arrived at the scene. The explosion was so powerful that the windows of vehicles parked several meters away were shattered, and the sound was heard in nearby buildings in the crowded area.

A senior Delhi Fire Service official said, "The explosion occurred in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Its intensity was quite high. Many people are feared injured."