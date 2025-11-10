ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi, Mumbai And UP On High Alert As Car Eplodes Near Red Fort Metro Station

At least eight people have been killed in the explosion near the crowded Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

National capital Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert following an explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening. The powerful blast set several vehicles on fire and shattered window panes.
Police vehicles and ambulances near the explosion site (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST

Updated : November 10, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST

New Delhi: National capital Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Puri in Odisha have been put on high alert following an explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening. The powerful blast set several vehicles on fire and shattered window panes.

At least eight people were killed in the explosion. It prompted authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

"Fifteen people have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Eight of them have died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in a stable condition," Medical Superintendent of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital told news agency ANI.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the area has been cordoned off and seven fire engines have arrived at the scene. The explosion was so powerful that the windows of vehicles parked several meters away were shattered, and the sound was heard in nearby buildings in the crowded area.

A senior Delhi Fire Service official said, "The explosion occurred in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Its intensity was quite high. Many people are feared injured."

The massive explosion caused panic in the area, with several vehicles damaged at the scene. An eyewitness said, "I was at the Gurudwara when I heard a loud noise. We couldn't understand what it was. Several nearby vehicles were completely damaged."

Chaos prevailed at the scene after the blast. According to information received from the Delhi Fire Department, the Delhi Fire team received a call about an explosion at Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Initial investigations indicate that the explosion occurred in a car near the metro station, after which the car caught fire.

The Red Fort area is one of Delhi's busiest and most densely populated areas of the national capital.

Officials said a red alert has also been issued in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh ADG Amitabh Yash said the DGP has asked senior officers to heighten security across sensitive areas of the state.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

