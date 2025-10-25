ETV Bharat / bharat

Exploring Winter Char Dham Circuit: A Guide To Off-Season Pilgrimage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami waves during his visit to Kedarnath Dham, as the Dham closes for the winter season, marking the conclusion of this year’s pilgrimage, in Kedarnath ( ANI )

During winter, the idols of the deities are traditionally brought to their winter abodes. Prayers and darshan (viewing of the deity) are held at these locations, and all the deities are worshipped there.

The state government has initiated the Winter Char Dham Yatra in recent years, so that devotees can remain connected to the Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods) even during the winter season. The objective of this scheme is not only religious but also economic, so that local people continue to have earnings and business opportunities during the winter months. If you are planning this winter pilgrimage, here is the roadmap to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri after the gates have closed.

However, pilgrims or tourists can make Char Dham Yatra more exciting and memorable during the winter months, even after the gates close. One can still visit all four shrines and perform special prayers and rituals.

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand traditionally runs every year from April to November. The closing of the gates of the four shrines (Char Dhams) marks the end of the pilgrimage cycle.

The winter worship of Goddess Yamuna takes place in Kharsali. The idol of Gangotri Dham is enshrined in Mukhba village. Similarly, Baba Kedarnath also has a winter abode. Lord Shiva of Kedarnath Dham is worshipped at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. While Lord Vishnu of Badrinath Dham resides in the Yogdhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar.

Special prayers are held at these four places during the winter, and devotees can visit and have darshan with the same devotion as they would at the main shrines. Winter pilgrimage is as auspicious as the normal seasons. The entire journey can be completed in approximately seven to eight days. The state tourism department has developed this route as a religious-cultural circuit to provide devotees with a convenient travel experience.

Travel will be by road only; there will be no helicopter service. Helicopter services to the Char Dham are available during the summer months, but this facility is closed in winter. The winter Char Dham Yatra is entirely conducted by road. Due to adverse weather conditions, flights are considered unsafe. That is why the government planned to conduct the winter pilgrimage only by road.

According to the Chief Minister's Secretary, Banshidhar Tiwari, “As the number of pilgrims undertaking the winter pilgrimage increases year after year, it is possible that in the future, we may provide helicopter facilities for the winter pilgrimage, as well. However, some places can still be reached by helicopter even in winter.”

The pilgrimage begins in November, offering breathtaking views amidst snowfall. The experience of worship amidst snow-covered mountains and a serene environment becomes divine for the devotees. However, the weather during this time remains challenging. Temperatures often drop to around zero degrees Celsius.

Roads can often be slippery during winter travel, and in the hilly areas, visibility is reduced due to fog and snow. So, it is safer to travel during the daytime.

Pandit Ashutosh Dimri, associated with the priestly community of Badrinath, said, “Even if the gates of the Char Dham temples are closed, the path of devotion never closes. Visiting the winter abodes of the deities is just as important as visiting the main temples. He also said that initiatives by the government are proving helpful in sustaining religious tourism.”

The tourism department has promoted it as the Winter Char Dham Circuit. Under this, local hotels, homestays, and other accommodations are available.