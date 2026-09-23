ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Explore Necessity Of Constituting Permanent Five-Judge Bench’, SC Requests CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, flagging the inordinate delay in resolution of references made to larger benches, termed it a "source of institutional embarrassment" on Wednesday and requested the Chief Justice of India to explore the necessity of setting up a permanent five-judge constitution bench.

A bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma termed the delay an area of "grave concern" and said self-introspection was required as the long pendency of references does not reflect well on the institution. The bench noted that it took 9 years for the reference made by the 7-Judge bench to travel to the 9-Judge Bench and five more months for the Bench to decide.

It added that prior to that, the reference remained pending for 15 years, since 2002. “The petitioners seem justified in expressing their anxiety that references to 5-Judge Benches remain unresolved for years together. If statistics are any guide, none can say with any reasonable degree of certainty when long pending references will get resolved. Undisputedly, this is an area of grave concern and the inordinate delay in resolution of the references is itself a source of institutional embarrassment which all stakeholders ought to strive to avoid. Self-introspection, indeed, is required,” said the bench.

The observations were made after both judges gave split opinions on whether a batch of pleas challenging the validity of a 2023 law that excludes the CJI from the panel for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners should be referred to a larger bench.

“We, thus, take this opportunity of requesting the Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India to also explore the necessity of constituting a permanent 5-Judge Bench to decide pure constitutional issues. This is not something novel that we are saying. It has been opined time and again by responsible citizens of the country and we simply endorse their opinion", said the bench.