ETV Bharat / bharat

'Explore Amicable Settlement, Otherwise It Would Be A Long Marathon': SC On Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, and his wife, Priya Kapur—locked in a dispute over the family trust—not to take any steps that could interfere with the ongoing mediation. On May 7, the apex court had appointed former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud as mediator in the matter. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan.

During the hearing, Rani’s counsel argued that Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt Ltd. has a substantial holding in the parent company. The bench noted that Rani was concerned about the items on the agenda, which relate to the appointment of two independent directors and some modifications in authorised signatories for the operation of bank accounts of the company.

The counsel for respondents, including Priya Kapur and Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt Ltd, said the appointment of independent directors should not be a matter of any objection. The counsel stressed that the meeting was convened in view of some directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing one of the respondents, said it is a company, Raghuvanshi Investment Pvt. Ltd, which makes financial investments only and has been registered since 2014, and she is a director, and nobody is changing that. "Now, the order must have gone to the mediator. He will fix the first meeting between the parties. This agenda, you may put it on hold," observed the bench.

Sibal said there is a problem that is the RBI inspected this company in February and then passed orders to constitute these committees with independent directors, which have to be done by May 21. Justice Pardiwala said we will ask the RBI also to wait for some time, and we will take care of it.

“Look at it from this angle. Here is an 80-year-old woman already shaken with all this. Must be guided by so many people. And, with this frame of mind, just handle her a little bit (care)….since we have asked you all to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement, otherwise this will be going to be a long marathon," said Justice Pardiwala.

The bench said that in the earlier days of the meeting, the parties would know whether this is going to save or crumble. Sibal said my request is to allow these resolutions to be passed, and the reason is that this company has to function through committees for risk management, and investments have to be made. Justice Pardiwala observed that let the matter proceed before the mediator for two months, and then the court will take a call.