'Exploitation Of Passengers Done During The Kumbh': Supreme Court On Exorbitant Rise In Airfares During Festivals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it would interfere with the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and expressed its discontent over the exorbitant rise during festivals.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench termed the exorbitant rise in airfares by airlines as "exploitation".

"We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation of passengers done during the 'Kumbh' and other festivals. Just look at the fares to Prayagraj and Jodhpur from Delhi," the bench told additional solicitor general Anil Kaushik, representing the Centre. The law officer sought time to file a reply.

The apex court asked the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their replies on a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control the unpredictable fluctuations in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.

Justice Mehta, in a lighter vein, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was in the courtroom, that maybe airfares for Ahmedabad may not have increased, but they have shot up for other destinations like Jodhpur.