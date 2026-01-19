'Exploitation Of Passengers Done During The Kumbh': Supreme Court On Exorbitant Rise In Airfares During Festivals
The apex court was hearing a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control the unpredictable fluctuations in airfare and ancillary charges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 19, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it would interfere with the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and expressed its discontent over the exorbitant rise during festivals.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
The bench termed the exorbitant rise in airfares by airlines as "exploitation".
"We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation of passengers done during the 'Kumbh' and other festivals. Just look at the fares to Prayagraj and Jodhpur from Delhi," the bench told additional solicitor general Anil Kaushik, representing the Centre. The law officer sought time to file a reply.
The apex court asked the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their replies on a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control the unpredictable fluctuations in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.
Justice Mehta, in a lighter vein, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was in the courtroom, that maybe airfares for Ahmedabad may not have increased, but they have shot up for other destinations like Jodhpur.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 23. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who was represented by advocates Charu Mathur and Abhinav Verma.
In November last year, the apex court issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.
The plea claimed that currently, no authority has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary fees, allowing airlines to exploit consumers through hidden charges and unpredictable pricing.
The plea said the "unregulated, opaque and exploitative conduct of airlines manifesting in arbitrary fare hikes, unilateral reduction of services, absence of on-ground grievance redressal, and unjustified dynamic pricing algorithms directly infringes upon citizens' fundamental rights to equality, freedom of movement, and life with dignity."
The plea said the absence of regulatory safeguards results in arbitrary fare hikes, especially during festivals or weather disruptions, which disproportionately harm poor and last-minute travellers.
