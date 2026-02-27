ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Will JD(U) Repeat Rajya Sabha Nominees, Or Will Nitish Kumar Give Newbie Manish Verma The Nod?

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: For Bihar observers, NDA dominating the five Rajya Sabha seats that will go up for elections is a fait accompli. In the aftermath of the electoral sweep by the ruling alliance in the state Assembly polls, the electoral math under the Rajya Sabha's proportional representation system is heavily stacked in favour of the NDA, which is certain to win four of these seats.

Even on the one seat that is expected to see a close contest, the NDA needs a mere three cross-votes to win. For the opposition to win the fifth seat, they have to be united. With 35 MLAs, the Mahagathbandhan needs the votes of five AIMIM MLAs and one BSP MLA, but as of now, AIMIM wants to field its own candidate.

So the question in everybody's minds in Bihar these days is who the NDA candidates are going to be.

For the Janata Dal (United), whose share of the five seats within the NDA is two, both sitting Rajya Sabha MPs — Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Union Minister of State Ramnath Thakur — are set to retire. While there's a possibility of one of them returning, there's talk of a new face getting a chance as well.

Experts say Manish Verma, the former IAS officer and current JD(U) National General Secretary, who is known within JD(U) circles are the party's chief strategist, is a shoe-in, if party supremo Nitish Kumar decides to sacrifice one of Harivansh or Ramnath.

Old Guard: Who Is Ramnath Thakur?

Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, has been a Rajya Sabha MP for the past 12 years, over two consecutive terms. He has served as a minister in both Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar governments in the past.

The son of "Jananayak" Karpoori Thakur, the Bharat Ratna-awarded former Chief Minister of Bihar, the OBC leader from the EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) Nai community is seen as the sole inheritor of his father's political legacy. According to the Bihar Caste Census 2023, EBCs constitute around 36 per cent of the state's population, and form a strong vote bank for Nitish Kumar, whose OBC caste group, Kurmi, is considered among the most influential.

A JD(U) loyalist, Thakur began his political career with Lalu Yadav and served as a minister in his cabinet, before switching over to Nitish Kumar, serving as a minister during the latter's first term as CM.