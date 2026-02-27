Explainer: Will JD(U) Repeat Rajya Sabha Nominees, Or Will Nitish Kumar Give Newbie Manish Verma The Nod?
Repeating Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ramnath Thakur will maintain caste balance, but Kurmis are pressing for Manish Verma, who is seen as Nitish's political heir.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
By Brijam Pandey
Patna: For Bihar observers, NDA dominating the five Rajya Sabha seats that will go up for elections is a fait accompli. In the aftermath of the electoral sweep by the ruling alliance in the state Assembly polls, the electoral math under the Rajya Sabha's proportional representation system is heavily stacked in favour of the NDA, which is certain to win four of these seats.
Even on the one seat that is expected to see a close contest, the NDA needs a mere three cross-votes to win. For the opposition to win the fifth seat, they have to be united. With 35 MLAs, the Mahagathbandhan needs the votes of five AIMIM MLAs and one BSP MLA, but as of now, AIMIM wants to field its own candidate.
So the question in everybody's minds in Bihar these days is who the NDA candidates are going to be.
For the Janata Dal (United), whose share of the five seats within the NDA is two, both sitting Rajya Sabha MPs — Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Union Minister of State Ramnath Thakur — are set to retire. While there's a possibility of one of them returning, there's talk of a new face getting a chance as well.
Experts say Manish Verma, the former IAS officer and current JD(U) National General Secretary, who is known within JD(U) circles are the party's chief strategist, is a shoe-in, if party supremo Nitish Kumar decides to sacrifice one of Harivansh or Ramnath.
Old Guard: Who Is Ramnath Thakur?
Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, has been a Rajya Sabha MP for the past 12 years, over two consecutive terms. He has served as a minister in both Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar governments in the past.
The son of "Jananayak" Karpoori Thakur, the Bharat Ratna-awarded former Chief Minister of Bihar, the OBC leader from the EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) Nai community is seen as the sole inheritor of his father's political legacy. According to the Bihar Caste Census 2023, EBCs constitute around 36 per cent of the state's population, and form a strong vote bank for Nitish Kumar, whose OBC caste group, Kurmi, is considered among the most influential.
A JD(U) loyalist, Thakur began his political career with Lalu Yadav and served as a minister in his cabinet, before switching over to Nitish Kumar, serving as a minister during the latter's first term as CM.
About whom the JD(U) was likely to send to the Rajya Sabha, senior journalist Bholanath said although the picture is unclear, he expected Nitish Kumar to give Thakur a chance to become a RS MP for the third time.
Old Guard: Who Is Harivansh Narayan Singh?
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was a prominent journalist and author — he has 35 books to his name — before Nitish Kumar appointed him to the Upper House. He has held considerable sway within the JD(U) due to his proximity with the CM. He was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in 2018, after the JD(U) and the BJP sealed their alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and has held this position ever since.
His stint wasn't interrupted even during the period of friction between the JD(U) and the BJP, after Nitish Kumar jumped ship to the Mahagathbandhan alliance for a while — which has led to some controversy within the JD(U) — mainly because he is seen as a "neutral" face in the Upper House.
As the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh has earned the trust of all sides by conducting proceedings with decorum. He is also trusted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has praised him on several platforms.
Long ago, he had even served as the media advisor to former PM Chandra Shekhar, from whom he furthered his understanding of governance and administration.
On Harivansh, senior journalist Bholanath said, "Given that we saw disagreements regarding Harivansh within the JD(U), with some senior leaders even expressing displeasure over him allegedly crossing the party line, there is a chance he could be replaced by someone else."
New Face: Manish Verma's Rapid Rise
Ahead of this year's Rajya Sabha election, Manish Verma's name has been rapidly gaining traction within the JD(U). The 2000-batch IAS officer (Odisha cadre) belongs to the Kurmi caste has become Nitish Kumar's trusted advisor and ally, after he impressed the Chief Minister with his hard work, political understanding, and personality, even before he made the switch from civil servant to politician.
Since leaving his job, Verma hasn't contested any elections, focusing his energy to the party organisation like a grassroots worker. Many among JD(U) believe Verma could be the political heir to Nitish Kumar, though there is pressure from the CM's own Kurmi caste to nominate Verma to the Rajya Sabha this time.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Bholanath said, "If Ramnath Thakur doesn't get repeated, it will send a message that EBCs are being neglected. Besides, he's the son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, whom PM Modi keeps praising. Harivansh comes from an upper caste, so someone from his community could also get nominated. As for Manish Verma, he's Kurmi, so he too stands a chance. For the moment, the situation is unclear."
