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Explainer: Will Jantar Mantar, GenZ Protests Alter Political Equations In DUSU Polls This Year?

New Delhi: History bears witness that whenever youth power has become aware and organised, even the most tyrannical regimes and governments have been forced to yield. The youth are the backbone of any nation; their energy, idealism, and desire for change possess the immense potential to transform the system.

The recent protest at Jantar Mantar has thrust issues concerning GenZ into the heart of mainstream political debate, whose resonance is being felt not only in national politics, but also within student politics.

Against this backdrop, the announcement of dates for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has charged the university campus atmosphere with political fervour. The contest for the upcoming elections on September 18 is being viewed as particularly intriguing and high-stakes.

Recent youth movements and the assertive stance of GenZ have unsettled student wings affiliated with mainstream political parties like the ABVP and the NSUI. The question arises: Will this new generation — vocal on social media and serious about issues like education and employment — cast aside the traditional politics of clout and displays of power? Will campus voters prioritise ideological and grassroots issues this time around?

Contours Of A New Narrative?

The results of the September 18 elections, to be out on September 19, will determine if these veteran political players survive, or if a new narrative is scripted. Meanwhile, students on campus are heard asking: While the university administration has implemented strict regulations to curb money power and displays of strength, will these measures be enough to quell the outrage stemming from the Jantar Mantar protests?

Political analyst Naveen Gautam observed: "The sit-ins and protests at Jantar Mantar have disillusioned students with traditional politics, while simultaneously making them more vocal about administrative accountability. The youth who were active at Jantar Mantar are now demanding issue-based politics in the DUSU elections; they refuse to be confined merely to slogans and pamphlets. A direct consequence of this is that organisations like ABVP, NSUI, and various Left-wing groups are finding it challenging to gauge the prevailing mood this time."

Representatives of various student organisations state that they are formulating their strategies to align with the transformed mindset of GenZ. Instagram Live sessions and crisp video clips have replaced traditional speeches, as GenZ students raise difficult questions on issues like transparency of the admission processes, mental health, hostel shortages and fee hikes. Clearly, this year's DU election is not following the usual script.

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