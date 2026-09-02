Explainer: Will Jantar Mantar, GenZ Protests Alter Political Equations In DUSU Polls This Year?
If the status quo is broken, the DUSU elections on September 18 (results on September 19), could have far-reaching implications, says Ashutosh Jha.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: History bears witness that whenever youth power has become aware and organised, even the most tyrannical regimes and governments have been forced to yield. The youth are the backbone of any nation; their energy, idealism, and desire for change possess the immense potential to transform the system.
The recent protest at Jantar Mantar has thrust issues concerning GenZ into the heart of mainstream political debate, whose resonance is being felt not only in national politics, but also within student politics.
Against this backdrop, the announcement of dates for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has charged the university campus atmosphere with political fervour. The contest for the upcoming elections on September 18 is being viewed as particularly intriguing and high-stakes.
Recent youth movements and the assertive stance of GenZ have unsettled student wings affiliated with mainstream political parties like the ABVP and the NSUI. The question arises: Will this new generation — vocal on social media and serious about issues like education and employment — cast aside the traditional politics of clout and displays of power? Will campus voters prioritise ideological and grassroots issues this time around?
Contours Of A New Narrative?
The results of the September 18 elections, to be out on September 19, will determine if these veteran political players survive, or if a new narrative is scripted. Meanwhile, students on campus are heard asking: While the university administration has implemented strict regulations to curb money power and displays of strength, will these measures be enough to quell the outrage stemming from the Jantar Mantar protests?
Political analyst Naveen Gautam observed: "The sit-ins and protests at Jantar Mantar have disillusioned students with traditional politics, while simultaneously making them more vocal about administrative accountability. The youth who were active at Jantar Mantar are now demanding issue-based politics in the DUSU elections; they refuse to be confined merely to slogans and pamphlets. A direct consequence of this is that organisations like ABVP, NSUI, and various Left-wing groups are finding it challenging to gauge the prevailing mood this time."
Representatives of various student organisations state that they are formulating their strategies to align with the transformed mindset of GenZ. Instagram Live sessions and crisp video clips have replaced traditional speeches, as GenZ students raise difficult questions on issues like transparency of the admission processes, mental health, hostel shortages and fee hikes. Clearly, this year's DU election is not following the usual script.
'CJP Stands With Youth'; NSUI Highlights Police Brutality
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Deepak Balian said, "Let's make one thing absolutely clear: CJP is not a political party. It's the name of a movement created by students and youth. And the youth know very well who is right for their future and who genuinely cares for it. It is up to them to decide whom to propel forward in the elections and whom to leave behind. The country's youth endured a great deal on July 20, which haven't been forgotten. The youth will bring about a major change this time, and the CJP extends its best wishes to the youth."
Akhilesh Yadav, the NSUI's DUSU election in-charge, said, "Every student will respond to the Jantar Mantar protest through the DUSU ballots this time." He said students remember the police brutality, lathicharge, use of pellet guns, and tearing of women's clothes, adding that DU student Sahil Lochav losing his eyesight from a pellet gun shot will never be forgotten.
Yadav pointed out that matters reached a peak when the DU administration, especially the Vice-Chancellor, issued an advisory stating that any student participating in the Jantar Mantar protests could face legal action. "On one hand, the country is witnessing massive paper leaks. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is mired in controversy, its Chairman, Mr Joshi, has been consistently linked to scandals. DU students are keenly aware of all these issues," said Yadav.
The NSUI leader also noted that DU is struggling with basic infrastructure, access to drinking water, and quality of canteen food. The Central government has effectively turned DU into a guinea pig for experiments, he alleged. "Fees are being hiked every year, prompting students to ask: If there is no improvement in infrastructure, where is the money going? DU's GenZ are demanding accountability," he added.
Student Organisations In The Fray
While left-wing and other regional student organisations have occasionally played spoiler, the primary battle in the DUSU elections has been between NSUI and ABVP since as far back as the early 1970s.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad: For ABVP, which shares an ideological affinity with the ruling party at the Centre and the state, the election could be a 'litmus test', especially given the youth anger against the establishment. Their strong grassroots organisation and deep penetration within colleges remain their greatest assets.
National Students' Union of India: The Congress-backed NSUI is making every effort to capitalise on the prevailing atmosphere. By taking the issues raised at Jantar Mantar directly to the youth, it is attempting to ride the anti-incumbency sentiment to power.
Left-Wing Groups (AISA & Others): Left-wing organisations that were either ideologically aligned with or directly active in the Jantar Mantar movement could garner ideological support from a segment of 'Gen Z'. This presents a golden opportunity for them to further strengthen their foothold on campus.