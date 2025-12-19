ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Why Pilots Need Rest, How Fatigue Grounded Flights, And Why Indigo Struggled to Implement New FDTL Rules

According to aviation experts, recent incidents involving pilot illness and incapacitation acted as a tipping point for the FDTL rules. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Pilot alertness is the invisible safety net of aviation. Every commercial flight depends not only on technology, training and procedures, but on the physical and mental readiness of the human beings at the controls. While pilots undergo rigorous training, medical screening and recurrent checks, experts warn that fatigue, especially chronic and unmitigated fatigue, remains one of the most under-recognised threats to flight safety.

Recent cases of pilot illness, in-flight incapacitation, diversions and sudden flight cancellations have forced India’s aviation regulator to confront a long-delayed issue: whether airlines are pushing pilots beyond safe limits in pursuit of tight schedules and lower costs. At the centre of the debate are the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules, and the operational disruptions that followed their stricter enforcement, particularly at IndiGo, the country’s largest airline.

Why Rest Matters: The Science Of Fatigue And Circadian Rhythm

Former aviation veteran Captain Shakti Lumba explains that pilot fatigue is not simply about feeling tired. It is rooted in human biology. “The period between 4–6 AM is known as the WOCL, the window of circadian low,” Lumba told ETV Bharat. “Any sleep disruptions during this period leave the body tired. Repeated disruptions of the WOCL cause fatigue, which is a mental state of mind when a person becomes less alert, loses concentration and is likely to make mistakes.”

According to Lumba, regular sleep disruption between midnight and 6 AM leads to what is called transient fatigue. “This gets mitigated by weekly rest of at least 48 hours, including two local nights,” he said. “If transient fatigue is not mitigated with rest, it leads to the more dangerous cumulative fatigue.”

Cumulative fatigue, aviation experts warn, cannot be fixed with a single day off. It builds silently over weeks of disrupted sleep, night operations and extended duty hours, increasing the risk of errors, slow reactions and even sudden medical incapacitation in the cockpit.

Recognising this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) redefined “night” for fatigue management purposes from 12 midnight to 6 AM, restricted night operations infringing this period to no more than two times a week, and limited night landings during this window to two per flight. “These restrictions are not arbitrary,” Lumba said. “They are based on how the human body actually functions.”

Medical Reality: Fatigue Is A Health Risk, Not A Motivation Issue

Doctors underline that fatigue is a physiological and neurological condition, not a matter of discipline or willpower.

Dr Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry at AIIMS, told ETV Bharat, "Chronic fatigue represents a neurobiological state rather than a subjective complaint. Night flying disrupts circadian regulation, impairing executive function, vigilance, emotional control and insight, often before the individual is aware of the deficit. Fatigue affects the brain, cardiovascular system and metabolic balance simultaneously, increasing vulnerability to microsleeps, judgment errors and sudden functional incapacitation.”

Dr Sagar cautioned against relying on stimulants or medications. “Pharmacological countermeasures may mask sleepiness but do not restore higher-order cognitive capacity essential for safe flight operations,” he said, stressing that fatigue must be treated as a preventable medical risk factor.

Senior psychiatrist Dr Deepak Raheja described the danger more starkly. “Humans are simply not designed to operate at 35,000 feet while the rest of the world sleeps,” he said. “Repeatedly fighting circadian rhythm is chronic biological stress. It keeps cortisol levels high and puts immense strain on the heart.”

“The scariest thing about fatigue is that it mimics intoxication,” Raheja added. “A sleep-deprived pilot often has the same delayed reaction times and poor judgment as someone over the legal alcohol limit.”

Pulmonologist Dr Meet Ghonia warned that fatigue also interacts with hypoxia. “Chronic fatigue and irregular sleep impair oxygen utilisation and increase stress hormones, leading to reduced alertness, microsleeps and cardiac rhythm disturbances,” he said. “Fatigue reduces reaction time and emergency response capacity, similar to flying with mild hypoxia.”

Trigger Events That Forced Regulatory Action

According to aviation experts, recent incidents involving pilot illness and incapacitation acted as a tipping point. “They were the trigger that made the DGCA stand up and take action to manage fatigue,” Captain Lumba said.