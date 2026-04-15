ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Why Noida Workers Have Taken To The Streets

New Delhi/Noida: The pain behind Noida's gleaming glass factories spilled on to the streets on Monday, when thousands of workers walked off their job to protest. After two days of protests, including clashes with the police, hundreds of cases filed against them, and the onset of swift legal action, one question lingers: If wages had been raised in neighbouring Gurgaon, why were they still lower in Noida?

A day after the street protests began, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a hike in the minimum wage for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad. This report goes behind the protest, to why the gap in minimum wages between UP and Haryana existed, leaving the workers struggling.

Workers in Noida's garment, electronics, and automobile factories launched their protests after the Haryana government recently raised minimum wages in the neighbouring state, following similar protests. They say: "In Gurgaon [Haryana], an unskilled worker earns 30-40 per cent more than in Noida. We are paid only Rs 10-11,000 per month, while cost of living is similar across Delhi-NCR."

Existing Wage Rate In Noida

According to UP government rules, minimum wage in the state is different across three categories: Unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled. In Noida, it is as follows: Rs 10,500-11,000 for unskilled workers, Rs 11,500-12,500 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 13,000-14,500 for skilled workers. Workers claim that while in factories, these boil down to a daily wage rate of Rs 300-500 (according to category), in their villages, they can earn Rs 500-600 under MNREGA (now VB-G RAM-G) or private construction work.

The current unrest stems from the Haryana government's April 9 decision — raising the minimum wage rate, effective April 1, by around 35 per cent for all categories — that has stirred the pot of Delhi-NCR's labour market. The minimum wage for unskilled workers in Haryana is significantly higher than in Noida (more than Rs 13,000).

This combined with already existing simmering anger at exploitative work conditions in Noida's factories. Workers allege that floor managers abuse them, while women workers say they are not allowed to leave their seats for hours. They face strict restrictions on taking breaks even for drinking water or going to the loo. In many places, they say they are made to work beyond the stipulated eight hours, but are paid for the overtime at the nominal rate, while the norm is double that.

Key Demands Of Workers

In Noida, workers were demanding a hike from the current Rs 10,000-13,000 per month to Rs 20,000-25,000 per month, which is in line with the minimum wage of Rs 783+ per day for unskilled workers in metropolitan areas that has been set under the Minimum Wage Act. They also demanded that work be limited to 8 hours per day instead of the 10-12 hours, and that double rates for overtime be paid. They also want increased safety and appropriate bonuses.