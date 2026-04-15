Explainer: Why Noida Workers Have Taken To The Streets
Triggered by recent wage hike in Gurgaon, Noida workers demand higher wages, better working conditions. A special report by Ashutosh Jha.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: The pain behind Noida's gleaming glass factories spilled on to the streets on Monday, when thousands of workers walked off their job to protest. After two days of protests, including clashes with the police, hundreds of cases filed against them, and the onset of swift legal action, one question lingers: If wages had been raised in neighbouring Gurgaon, why were they still lower in Noida?
A day after the street protests began, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a hike in the minimum wage for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad. This report goes behind the protest, to why the gap in minimum wages between UP and Haryana existed, leaving the workers struggling.
Workers in Noida's garment, electronics, and automobile factories launched their protests after the Haryana government recently raised minimum wages in the neighbouring state, following similar protests. They say: "In Gurgaon [Haryana], an unskilled worker earns 30-40 per cent more than in Noida. We are paid only Rs 10-11,000 per month, while cost of living is similar across Delhi-NCR."
Existing Wage Rate In Noida
According to UP government rules, minimum wage in the state is different across three categories: Unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled. In Noida, it is as follows: Rs 10,500-11,000 for unskilled workers, Rs 11,500-12,500 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 13,000-14,500 for skilled workers. Workers claim that while in factories, these boil down to a daily wage rate of Rs 300-500 (according to category), in their villages, they can earn Rs 500-600 under MNREGA (now VB-G RAM-G) or private construction work.
The current unrest stems from the Haryana government's April 9 decision — raising the minimum wage rate, effective April 1, by around 35 per cent for all categories — that has stirred the pot of Delhi-NCR's labour market. The minimum wage for unskilled workers in Haryana is significantly higher than in Noida (more than Rs 13,000).
This combined with already existing simmering anger at exploitative work conditions in Noida's factories. Workers allege that floor managers abuse them, while women workers say they are not allowed to leave their seats for hours. They face strict restrictions on taking breaks even for drinking water or going to the loo. In many places, they say they are made to work beyond the stipulated eight hours, but are paid for the overtime at the nominal rate, while the norm is double that.
Key Demands Of Workers
In Noida, workers were demanding a hike from the current Rs 10,000-13,000 per month to Rs 20,000-25,000 per month, which is in line with the minimum wage of Rs 783+ per day for unskilled workers in metropolitan areas that has been set under the Minimum Wage Act. They also demanded that work be limited to 8 hours per day instead of the 10-12 hours, and that double rates for overtime be paid. They also want increased safety and appropriate bonuses.
Standards Recommended By Centre
Noida's workers say the wages they receive are lower than even the standards set as base rates by the Centre. Although India has a 'National Floor Minimum Wage' provision, it is not binding on states. According to experts, in metro areas like Delhi-NCR, a family needs at least Rs 18,000-21,000 per month for a respectable living. Workers in Noida are demanding this 'living wage'.
UP Government's Response
The Yogi government in UP swung into action after the protests, and, based on recommendations of a committee it formed, announced an interim hike in the minimum wage: from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers (a hike of Rs 2,377); from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers (a hike of Rs 2,614); and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 (a hike of Rs 2,928), to be effective from April 1.
'A Serious Human Rights Issue'
BJP's Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee and social worker, expressed his support for Noida's workers, calling the low wages a serious human rights issue. He said if workers are demanding their rights non-violently, it is impossible to stop them. He advised workers to file complaints with the District Magistrate and the Labour Department, besides appealing to the National Human Rights Commission, and expressed confidence that they will receive justice by following correct procedures.
Actions Taken By Police & Administration
On Tuesday, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh shared important findings of the probe into the labour unrest. He indicated that a systematic effort was made to incite violence and disrupt law and order. So far, seven FIRs have been registered in this case, and more than 300 people have been arrested. Police have also identified approximately 50 social media handles allegedly involved in spreading misinformation and inciting workers.
According to the Police Commissioner, such a large protest does not occur spontaneously. There is a suspicion of a larger conspiracy behind it. The investigation is also looking into external angles. Police suspect that some of the people involved have previously participated in similar movements outside UP, raising the possibility of an organised network in different regions. An investigation is also underway in the funding of the protest.