ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Why The World's Most Polluted Capital Can't Catch A Breath

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Imagine waking up to a world painted in gray haze, where the sun is a faint smudge and every breath feels like inhaling sandpaper. That's the grim reality for Delhi's 34 million residents right now. Lethal smog has once again turned the national capital into a toxic trap. Air quality indices are screaming 'Severe' with averages hitting 498 on Monday, hurting throats, inflaming lungs, and canceling flights faster than you can say "GRAP".

But is this year's chokehold worse than last? Let's break it down, step by step, with voices from the frontlines who track and analyse the air we're sharing every day.

Chaos On The Ground

Monday morning in Delhi wasn't just foggy, it was apocalyptic. A thick, acrid blanket smothered the city, slashing visibility to near zero. At Akshardham Temple, the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked a brutal 493, in the 'Hazardous' territory, where even healthy adults shouldn't linger outdoors. Barapulla Flyover? 433. Barakhamba Road? A choking 474. Jahangirpuri topped the nightmare list at 498, while 38 out of 40 monitoring stations across the capital flashed 'Severe' warnings.

The fallout? Travel ground to a halt. Over 170 flights were canceled at Indira Gandhi International Airport, with hundreds more delayed in a domino effect. "Four incoming flights have been diverted, and the cascading impact will delay hundreds throughout the day," a airport spokesperson told reporters. Air India Express reported 20 flights delayed across northern India; SpiceJet rerouted two international hops from Bangkok and Dubai to Jaipur. Akasa Air was no better.

While trains crawled hours behind schedule, early-morning traffic inched along like zombies. Traffic pile-ups due to accidents are being reported from all across the region, from Gurugram in Delhi to Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh.

Schools aren't spared either. Under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that was imposed in Delhi since the evening of December 13, classes have been told to be held in a "hybrid" mode. Non-essential construction? Halted. Polluting vehicles? Banned from roads. It's a desperate scramble to contain the invisible enemy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) slapped an 'orange' alert for dense smog on Monday morning. Sunday's day-long average AQI of 461 was already the winter's worst, and the second-ugliest December day on record. With AQI of 401-500 classified as 'Severe' by the Environment Ministry's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) with warnings of serious health risks, Delhiites are hunkering down, masks on, eyes watering.

How Calm Air Turned Deadly

Why now? Blame the weather, specifically, the whisper-quiet winds that refuse to blow the toxic air away. IMD data shows that winds over the NCR have slowed down. On December 14, winds from the northwest hovered below 5 kmph, barely a breeze. On average this December, wind speeds have been clock in at around 4.2 kmph, a 30 per cent drop from December 2024 (6 kmph).

That drop is enough to let most of the pollutants linger in Delhi's air. Add low wind speeds to winter chill, and the temperature inversion (warm air trapping cold, polluted air below) is the perfect storm. Vehicles, construction dust, road grit, industry fumes, and waste burning pump in the poison year-round. But the still air in winter turns it lethal. "Calm winds, low temperatures and temperature inversion prevent dispersal, allowing pollutants to accumulate," explains an expert.

Worse Than Last Winter?

Delhi's smog isn't new, but December 2025 feels fiercer. Official data shows 51 'Severe' AQI (401+) days so far this year, eclipsing the 40 such days in all of 2024. That's a 28 per cent spike, and the year still has 16 days left. The combined 'Very Poor (301-400)' and 'Severe' days in 2024 were 71; 2025 is on track for 80+.

Yet, the Environment Ministry is touting progress. Average AQI for January-November 2025 was 187, down from 213 in 2018. "Good" days (AQI under 200) hit 200 this year, nearly double the 110 in 2016. No 'Severe Plus (450+)' days, until now. Critics call it cherry-picking, as metrics mask spikes, uneven monitoring hides hotspots, and 'smog day' thresholds miss the chronic cough. "Despite claims of fewer smog days, Delhi’s air feels worse this season because official figures rely on narrow thresholds," says one report.