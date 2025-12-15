Explained: Why The World's Most Polluted Capital Can't Catch A Breath
Lethal smog has returned to Delhi, with AQI touching nearly 500, disrupting travel, triggering health warnings, and reigniting criticism over failed pollution control measures.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Imagine waking up to a world painted in gray haze, where the sun is a faint smudge and every breath feels like inhaling sandpaper. That's the grim reality for Delhi's 34 million residents right now. Lethal smog has once again turned the national capital into a toxic trap. Air quality indices are screaming 'Severe' with averages hitting 498 on Monday, hurting throats, inflaming lungs, and canceling flights faster than you can say "GRAP".
But is this year's chokehold worse than last? Let's break it down, step by step, with voices from the frontlines who track and analyse the air we're sharing every day.
Chaos On The Ground
Monday morning in Delhi wasn't just foggy, it was apocalyptic. A thick, acrid blanket smothered the city, slashing visibility to near zero. At Akshardham Temple, the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked a brutal 493, in the 'Hazardous' territory, where even healthy adults shouldn't linger outdoors. Barapulla Flyover? 433. Barakhamba Road? A choking 474. Jahangirpuri topped the nightmare list at 498, while 38 out of 40 monitoring stations across the capital flashed 'Severe' warnings.
The fallout? Travel ground to a halt. Over 170 flights were canceled at Indira Gandhi International Airport, with hundreds more delayed in a domino effect. "Four incoming flights have been diverted, and the cascading impact will delay hundreds throughout the day," a airport spokesperson told reporters. Air India Express reported 20 flights delayed across northern India; SpiceJet rerouted two international hops from Bangkok and Dubai to Jaipur. Akasa Air was no better.
While trains crawled hours behind schedule, early-morning traffic inched along like zombies. Traffic pile-ups due to accidents are being reported from all across the region, from Gurugram in Delhi to Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh.
Schools aren't spared either. Under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that was imposed in Delhi since the evening of December 13, classes have been told to be held in a "hybrid" mode. Non-essential construction? Halted. Polluting vehicles? Banned from roads. It's a desperate scramble to contain the invisible enemy.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) slapped an 'orange' alert for dense smog on Monday morning. Sunday's day-long average AQI of 461 was already the winter's worst, and the second-ugliest December day on record. With AQI of 401-500 classified as 'Severe' by the Environment Ministry's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) with warnings of serious health risks, Delhiites are hunkering down, masks on, eyes watering.
How Calm Air Turned Deadly
Why now? Blame the weather, specifically, the whisper-quiet winds that refuse to blow the toxic air away. IMD data shows that winds over the NCR have slowed down. On December 14, winds from the northwest hovered below 5 kmph, barely a breeze. On average this December, wind speeds have been clock in at around 4.2 kmph, a 30 per cent drop from December 2024 (6 kmph).
That drop is enough to let most of the pollutants linger in Delhi's air. Add low wind speeds to winter chill, and the temperature inversion (warm air trapping cold, polluted air below) is the perfect storm. Vehicles, construction dust, road grit, industry fumes, and waste burning pump in the poison year-round. But the still air in winter turns it lethal. "Calm winds, low temperatures and temperature inversion prevent dispersal, allowing pollutants to accumulate," explains an expert.
Worse Than Last Winter?
Delhi's smog isn't new, but December 2025 feels fiercer. Official data shows 51 'Severe' AQI (401+) days so far this year, eclipsing the 40 such days in all of 2024. That's a 28 per cent spike, and the year still has 16 days left. The combined 'Very Poor (301-400)' and 'Severe' days in 2024 were 71; 2025 is on track for 80+.
Yet, the Environment Ministry is touting progress. Average AQI for January-November 2025 was 187, down from 213 in 2018. "Good" days (AQI under 200) hit 200 this year, nearly double the 110 in 2016. No 'Severe Plus (450+)' days, until now. Critics call it cherry-picking, as metrics mask spikes, uneven monitoring hides hotspots, and 'smog day' thresholds miss the chronic cough. "Despite claims of fewer smog days, Delhi’s air feels worse this season because official figures rely on narrow thresholds," says one report.
Experts Weigh In
Environmentalists aren't mincing words. Manu Singh told ETV Bharat: "Smog hasn’t returned to Delhi, it never left. What we are witnessing is the failure of intent, masquerading as policy. Every year, we announce action plans, and every year we forget them until winter arrives. This year, the number of severe smog days has already crossed last year’s levels in the same period, which tells us one brutal truth: Our solutions are cosmetic, not structural."
Bharati Chaturvedi, the founder-director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, said, "The reason we have smog year-on-year is because our action plans don't address the real problems. Transport is a significant cause, but we have had no improvement in public transport in the last decade. You need no less than 15,000 buses and e-buses, not only in Delhi but in the entire NCR. We've not even addressed the need for desulphurisation of flue-gas from coal plants. Lastly, without addressing NCR as a whole, we will never be clean, because only 37 per cent of the pollution comes from within Delhi."
Avinash Kumar Chanchal of Greenpeace South Asia hammers home the human cost: "The air pollution crisis we are in right now is because Delhi continues to treat air pollution as a winter problem, rather than a permanent public health emergency. This year’s smog days are already on a par with — and in some periods worse than — last year. We need a long-term, enforceable clean air plan that cuts emissions at source, while protecting those who cannot escape toxic air, outdoor workers like street vendors, sanitation staff and delivery workers. Clean air cannot remain a privilege; it has to be treated as a right."
S N Mishra, a visiting professor at the TERI School of Advanced Studies adds a meteorological nuance, "Fog formation is a normal feature of winter, but smog is a serious concern. That Delhi’s AQI slipped into the 'Severe’ category within a single day, primarily due to a change in wind conditions, clearly highlights how strongly air quality is dependent on weather. Air pollution cannot be addressed only during episodic winter peaks. It is a year-round challenge that requires sustained, medium- to long-term measures."
Rajesh Paul, another environmentalist explained, “Delhi’s smog persists because action plans manage emergencies rather than eliminate pollution at source. With emissions from vehicles, dust and industry remaining high, winter conditions quickly push the city into crisis."
He noted that this year has already seen more 'Very Poor' and 'Severe' days than the same period last year. Despite India accounting for nearly 30 per cent of global air-pollution deaths (according to the 2025 State of Global Air report), responses remain reactive, with action taken only after AQI turns hazardous.”
Doctors Sound The Alarm
Dr Tarun Kumar, Associate Director at Medanta Moolchand Heart Centre, breaks down the threat for ETV Bharat. "When PM2.5 particles are inhaled, they reach our alveoli, get absorbed and lead to oxidative stress, endothelial damage, and inflammation in the body. Cold causes vasoconstriction, increases blood pressure and clot formation. It can affect all organs — eyes, lungs, heart, brain — and aggravates bronchial asthma, acute bronchitis, cough, wheezing, irritation of eyes, nose, airways, fatigue, headache, increased BP, heart rate variation, heart failure and chances of heart attack."
Public Anger Boils Over
As the air worsened, frustration spilled onto the streets. "I just want to breathe again," said Payal Yadav, 33, at a protest near India Gate earlier this month. "There seems to be no political will to fix the issue."
"Our life expectancies are reduced by 5-10 years, but the government is doing nothing about it," said Nayab, a Delhi resident.
A Call For Collective Action
Delhi's smog isn't fate, it's fixable. With an unified NCR-wide bus service, green belts, coal scrubbers and EV mandates, we could breathe easy. CAQM's "collective, collaborative" mode, via the SAMEER app for AQI alerts, is a start.
But as Manu Singh sums up, "Until clean air becomes a political demand and a social duty, not a seasonal inconvenience, Delhi will keep choking."
Also Read:
- SC To Hear Plea On Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis; CJI Says 'Rich Need To Modify Their Lifestyles Too'
- Shift Parliament Sessions Out Of Delhi, Enforce Beijing-Style Plan: MPs' Unique Suggestions To Counter Pollution Crisis
- Toxic Cocktail In Delhi’s Air: Traffic, Industry And Waste Burning Now Main Polluters, Says CSE Report
- Plea In HC As Delhi-NCR Battle Air Pollution; Capital To Get 6 New Monitoring Stations By Jan 2026