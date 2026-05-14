Explainer: What Led To The Big Fall in CBSE Class XII Top Scores This Year?
Experts say coaching culture, dummy admissions, CUET focus, social media distractions and stricter evaluation contributed to fewer high achievers, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations has dropped sharply in 2026, continuing a post-pandemic trend that education experts say reflects stricter evaluation, changing exam patterns and shifting student priorities.
According to compiled CBSE result data, only 17,113 students scored 95 per cent and above in 2026, compared to 24,867 in 2025, a decline of nearly 7,754 students, or around 31.2 per cent year-on-year.
The drop becomes even more striking when compared with the pandemic years. In 2021, when examinations were disrupted by COVID-19 and alternative assessment methods were adopted, as many as 70,004 students had scored above 95 per cent. The numbers steadily declined thereafter, 33,432 in 2022, 22,622 in 2023, 24,068 in 2024, and 24,867 in 2025, before falling sharply again in 2026.
Educationists say the trend does not necessarily indicate weaker students, but rather a transformation in the way CBSE assesses academic performance.
‘Correction’ After Pandemic Inflation
Bhupesh Kumar, Principal of CM SHRI Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (SIHM), Ranchi, said the unusually high scores recorded during the pandemic years were anomalies caused by alternative assessment systems.
“During COVID-19, board exams were either cancelled or modified and internal assessment formulas were heavily relied upon, which inflated scores significantly. Since 2023, the system has gradually returned to pre-pandemic academic rigour,” he said.
He added that CBSE’s shift towards competency-based learning under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework has fundamentally changed the nature of board examinations.
“Today, around 50 per cent of the paper is competency-based. Students cannot score 95 per cent-plus simply by memorising NCERT textbooks or previous year questions. They must demonstrate conceptual clarity and application-based understanding,” he explained.
According to him, the board’s full transition to On-Screen Marking (OSM) in 2026 has also reduced the scope for generous marking. “Digital evaluation removes the informal ‘benefit of doubt’ that sometimes happened during physical checking of answer sheets. The examination system is now testing application of knowledge rather than volume of memorised information,” he said.
Coaching Culture, CUET Pressure and Social Media
Several school principals pointed to broader structural changes in the education ecosystem.
Kuriakose V K, Chief Academic Consultant of St Thomas Schools, Ghaziabad, said increasing dependence on coaching institutes and reduced classroom engagement are affecting academic consistency. “There is increasing focus on coaching, dummy admissions and irregular school attendance. Many students now rely more on coaching teachers than school teachers. Since CUET has become the primary gateway for Delhi University admissions, students increasingly feel board percentages matter less,” he said.
He also highlighted growing distractions from social media, reduced self-study habits and stricter evaluation practices as contributing factors. “Questions are now more competency-based, concept-oriented and include HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills). Direct questions have reduced significantly. At the same time, moderation and grace marks have become stricter,” he added.
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of a CM SHRI School in Delhi, echoed the view, saying students are increasingly preparing specifically for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of focusing entirely on board marks.
‘95% Should Be Exceptional’
Some educators believe the declining number of top scorers is actually a healthy correction. Bhavana Kulshrestha, Principal of J M International School, Greater Noida, said excessively high scores over recent years had diluted the value of marks.
“For years, people said anybody and everybody could score above 95 per cent in CBSE. When large numbers score extremely high marks, their value naturally decreases. A 95 per cent-plus score should ideally remain reserved for truly exceptional students,” she said.
She added that despite the recent decline, CBSE’s marking system remains comparatively generous when compared with several other educational boards.
Regional Performance Sees Broad Dip
The decline was visible across most CBSE regions, including traditionally high-performing southern zones. While southern regions continued to dominate overall performance, pass percentages declined in nearly every major region.
Vijayawada, which had recorded an exceptional 99.60 per cent pass percentage in 2025, fell to 92.77 per cent in 2026. Trivandrum remained among the top-performing regions but dropped from 99.32 per cent to 95.62 per cent.
Delhi (East) and Delhi (West) also witnessed declines, while Prayagraj remained among the lowest-performing regions nationally. Despite the fall, Bengaluru, Chennai and Vijayawada continued to perform relatively strongly compared to several northern regions.
OSM, Revaluation Rush and Student Anxiety
The 2026 examination cycle marked CBSE’s first full-scale adoption of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class XII evaluation.
According to CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board deployed nearly 70,000 examiners to digitally evaluate 98.66 lakh answer sheets. This year, approximately 17.68 lakh students appeared for the Class XII examination, nearly 70,000 more than the previous year.
The overall pass percentage stood above 85 per cent, roughly three percentage points lower than last year.
The stricter evaluation system has also triggered widespread anxiety among students dissatisfied with their scores. Many are now preparing for improvement and supplementary examinations, while thousands are applying for photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation.
CBSE has simultaneously revamped its post-result grievance process. Under the new framework, students first receive scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets before applying online for re-evaluation of specific questions. Since OSM digitally calculates totals automatically, the traditional “verification of marks” process has largely been eliminated for Class XII.
The board has clarified that all grievance redressal and revaluation procedures will remain fully online and time-bound. Amid growing discussions around evaluation practices, CBSE had earlier cautioned teachers against circulating unofficial information regarding checking methods on social media, warning that misleading claims could create confusion among students and parents.
Experts say the broader message from the 2026 results is clear: scoring patterns in CBSE are changing fundamentally. The era of rote-learning-driven “mass high scores” may gradually be giving way to a more concept-oriented and competitive evaluation system aligned with NEP reforms and entrance-test realities.
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