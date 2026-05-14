ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: What Led To The Big Fall in CBSE Class XII Top Scores This Year?

Students celebrate after the declaration of CBSE Class XII exam results, in Ludhiana on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations has dropped sharply in 2026, continuing a post-pandemic trend that education experts say reflects stricter evaluation, changing exam patterns and shifting student priorities.

According to compiled CBSE result data, only 17,113 students scored 95 per cent and above in 2026, compared to 24,867 in 2025, a decline of nearly 7,754 students, or around 31.2 per cent year-on-year.

The drop becomes even more striking when compared with the pandemic years. In 2021, when examinations were disrupted by COVID-19 and alternative assessment methods were adopted, as many as 70,004 students had scored above 95 per cent. The numbers steadily declined thereafter, 33,432 in 2022, 22,622 in 2023, 24,068 in 2024, and 24,867 in 2025, before falling sharply again in 2026.

Educationists say the trend does not necessarily indicate weaker students, but rather a transformation in the way CBSE assesses academic performance.

‘Correction’ After Pandemic Inflation

Bhupesh Kumar, Principal of CM SHRI Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (SIHM), Ranchi, said the unusually high scores recorded during the pandemic years were anomalies caused by alternative assessment systems.

“During COVID-19, board exams were either cancelled or modified and internal assessment formulas were heavily relied upon, which inflated scores significantly. Since 2023, the system has gradually returned to pre-pandemic academic rigour,” he said.

He added that CBSE’s shift towards competency-based learning under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework has fundamentally changed the nature of board examinations.

“Today, around 50 per cent of the paper is competency-based. Students cannot score 95 per cent-plus simply by memorising NCERT textbooks or previous year questions. They must demonstrate conceptual clarity and application-based understanding,” he explained.

According to him, the board’s full transition to On-Screen Marking (OSM) in 2026 has also reduced the scope for generous marking. “Digital evaluation removes the informal ‘benefit of doubt’ that sometimes happened during physical checking of answer sheets. The examination system is now testing application of knowledge rather than volume of memorised information,” he said.

Coaching Culture, CUET Pressure and Social Media

Several school principals pointed to broader structural changes in the education ecosystem.

Kuriakose V K, Chief Academic Consultant of St Thomas Schools, Ghaziabad, said increasing dependence on coaching institutes and reduced classroom engagement are affecting academic consistency. “There is increasing focus on coaching, dummy admissions and irregular school attendance. Many students now rely more on coaching teachers than school teachers. Since CUET has become the primary gateway for Delhi University admissions, students increasingly feel board percentages matter less,” he said.

He also highlighted growing distractions from social media, reduced self-study habits and stricter evaluation practices as contributing factors. “Questions are now more competency-based, concept-oriented and include HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills). Direct questions have reduced significantly. At the same time, moderation and grace marks have become stricter,” he added.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of a CM SHRI School in Delhi, echoed the view, saying students are increasingly preparing specifically for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of focusing entirely on board marks.

‘95% Should Be Exceptional’