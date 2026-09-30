ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: What Is The Difference Between FIR & NCR?

New Delhi: Delhi Police is facing flak regarding its handling of the Tilak Nagar incident, after it registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh based on a complaint by state PWD engineers, but only a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) against Minister Parvesh Verma of the BJP, based on a complaint by Sahib Singh, the youth he slapped on camera on Sunday.

Questions are being asked about the neutrality of the police force, given the different treatments meted out to the two protagonists, considering that an FIR automatically implies the initiation of an investigation, while an NCR is akin to a police diary entry.

So what is an FIR, and how is it different from an NCR? Does NCR mean the case is less serious? Can the police investigate the accused in case of an NCR? Can an NCR be later converted into an FIR? ETV Bharat takes a deep dive.

Cognisable Vs Non-Cognisable

To understand the answers to these questions, it is important to understand that the law divides crimes into cognisable and non-cognisable, which is determined by the seriousness of a crime, and determines the extent to which police can act, including how they begin an investigation. Cognisable offences are classified as serious or grave threats to society, while non-cognisable offences are considered less serious or private disputes.

Under the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, ie., Indian Civil Security Code), the procedure for registering information about cognisable offenses is given in Section 173, while the procedure for registering information about non-cognisable offenses is given in Section 174.

First Information Report (FIR)

When a complaint or information reveals the commission of a cognisable offence, the police can register an FIR and start investigation as per law. Section 173 of BNSS explains the procedure for registering information about a cognisable offense and makes a provision for giving a copy of the recorded information to the complainant or victim free of cost.