Explainer: What Is The Difference Between FIR & NCR?
After the Tilak Nagar incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR against MLA Jarnail Singh, and an NCR against Minister Parvesh Verma | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police is facing flak regarding its handling of the Tilak Nagar incident, after it registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh based on a complaint by state PWD engineers, but only a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) against Minister Parvesh Verma of the BJP, based on a complaint by Sahib Singh, the youth he slapped on camera on Sunday.
Questions are being asked about the neutrality of the police force, given the different treatments meted out to the two protagonists, considering that an FIR automatically implies the initiation of an investigation, while an NCR is akin to a police diary entry.
So what is an FIR, and how is it different from an NCR? Does NCR mean the case is less serious? Can the police investigate the accused in case of an NCR? Can an NCR be later converted into an FIR? ETV Bharat takes a deep dive.
Cognisable Vs Non-Cognisable
To understand the answers to these questions, it is important to understand that the law divides crimes into cognisable and non-cognisable, which is determined by the seriousness of a crime, and determines the extent to which police can act, including how they begin an investigation. Cognisable offences are classified as serious or grave threats to society, while non-cognisable offences are considered less serious or private disputes.
Under the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, ie., Indian Civil Security Code), the procedure for registering information about cognisable offenses is given in Section 173, while the procedure for registering information about non-cognisable offenses is given in Section 174.
First Information Report (FIR)
When a complaint or information reveals the commission of a cognisable offence, the police can register an FIR and start investigation as per law. Section 173 of BNSS explains the procedure for registering information about a cognisable offense and makes a provision for giving a copy of the recorded information to the complainant or victim free of cost.
In a cognisable offence, the police generally do not need prior permission from the court to start an investigation. So, once an FIR is registered, the police can investigate the incident site, collect statements of witnesses, documents and other evidence.
Non-Cognisable Report (NCR)
When a crime, which is categorised "non-cognisable" under law, comes to light in a complaint, the police register the information, but don't have the automatic right to start an investigation as in the case of an FIR. Section 174 of BNSS deals with non-cognisable matters. Under this, the police needs a magistrate's order to launch a probe.
In other words, an NCR does not mean that the accused has been given a clean chit. The complaint remains recorded with the police and the complainant can approach a magistrate and demand legal action.
Can an NCR get upgraded into an FIR? It's possible, but depends on the circumstances. If the police initiate an investigation and a cognisable offense comes to light during this, or further legal processes, the case can be converted into an FIR.
Legal Expert's Opinion
L N Rao, former DCP of Delhi Police and senior Supreme Court criminal advocate, told ETV Bharat that earlier, FIR was filed under Section 154 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), whereas now it is filed under Section 173 of the BNSS. Similarly, in cases of NCRs, whereas Section 155 of CrPC was applicable earlier, today it is Section 174 of BNSS.
So, to understand the different reactions of the police in the Tilak Nagar case, it is necessary to understand the allegations made in both the complaints, and the sections of law under which the police have registered these. The complaint by PWD engineers against the opposition MLA involves allegations of threats and extortion, which the police have deemed to be cognisable offences, while the on-camera slap by the minister has been deemed as non-cognisable.
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